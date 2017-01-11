Predictive Solutions Launches New, Simplified Level of SafetyNet

We’re making it easier to put the power of SafetyNet to work in workplaces around the world.

Predictive Solutions, the world leader in predictive safety software, is pleased to introduce SafetyNet Basic. SafetyNet Basic serves as the introductory level of SafetyNet software, allowing users to easily view and manage their safety data.

Currently, 80% of organizations rely on paper and spreadsheets to run their safety programs, making it difficult to track trends within an organization. With the adoption of SafetyNet, organizations have been able to make sense of their data, take proactive measures to save lives, and predict where future incidents may occur. With SafetyNet Basic, users will benefit from a simplified version of SafetyNet that focuses on vital data, allowing users to:



Collect: Data using industry-specific templates online and on mobile devices

Track: Open issues from identification to closure

Aggregate: Inspection data to track and trend across the organization

Analyze: Inspection data in easy to understand, downloadable, and shareable reports

“We’re making it easier to put the power of SafetyNet to work in workplaces around the world—that is very exciting to us,” said Kent Szalla, General Manager. “We are dedicated to ending death in the workplace by the end of the century, and SafetyNet Basic is a great step in achieving this mission.”

For more information on SafetyNet Basic, or to receive early access, visit the Predictive Solutions website http://www.predictivesolutions.com/safetynet-access-levels

About Predictive Solutions Corporation

With over 95,000 observers from more than 90,000 worksites around the world- Predictive Solutions is the industry leader in predicting injuries before they occur. Predictive Solutions, based in Pittsburgh, Pa., was founded in 2001 and became an Industrial Scientific (http://www.indsci.com) company in 2008. Its employees, along with those of its parent company, are dedicating their careers to ending death on the job in this century. For more information, visit http://www.predictivesolutions.com

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

As the global leader in gas detection, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products and services that keep workers safe in hazardous environments. The company’s 700 employees in 21 countries are committed to preserving human life, and have dedicated their careers to ending death on the job in this century. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh (USA), Industrial Scientific also has operations based in Arras (France) and Shanghai (China), and provides technical services to customers from local service centers around the world. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation (http://www.predictivesolutions.com). For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.