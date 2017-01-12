We’re very grateful to all the bicyclists in the crowdfunding community who embraced our product, which solves their number-one repair problem.

Having more than tripled their campaign goal for Nexo Tires and Ever Tires on Kickstarter, the promoters of the first economical flat-proof tires on the market will continue sales on the company's website at http://www.NexoTires.com.

“We’re very grateful to all the bicyclists in the crowdfunding community who embraced our product, which solves their number-one repair problem,” said Nexo Co-Founder Dave Ballard. “We expect that support will continue as more cyclists find out about our flat-proof tires, which will really take a lot of frustration out of their biking experience."

Ballard, part of a three-man team that operates Utah’s popular Noble Cycling, worked with his partners to find a better solution to flats after helping customers repair “literally thousands” of flat tires at their bike store.

With the tube-less and air-less Ever Tires and Nexo Tires, casual and avid bikers of all ages won't have to search for air pumps or waste money and time getting tires repaired.

Nexo Tires are rated for up to 5,000 kilometers, while Ever Tires have a travel rating of up to 5,000 miles (equivalent to riding across the United States and back). Ever Tires were developed for casual riders, comfort riders, cruisers and kids’ bikes, while Nexo Tires were designed for discerning bike enthusiasts who prefer hybrids, commuters, road bikes and folding bikes.

Nexo Tires are available in 20", 26", 27.5", 700 x 24c and 700 x 35c sizes, and Ever Tires are available for tire sizes ranging from 12” to 26” and 700 x 24c.

Both puncture-proof products are eco-friendly, using less material to make compared to traditional bike tires, and the long-lasting tires are easy to recycle -- unlike common bike tires that sit in landfills for generations.

Nexo Tires are now being offered at a special introductory price starting at $75. For more information, visit http://www.NexoTires.com. To receive notification when Nexo Tires arrive and are available for shipment, and to ensure a purchase at the introductory price, visit http://nexotires.com/Home/Buy.

About Nexo

Nexo is a Utah-based company founded by three ‘biking evangelists’ and lifelong friends, Dave Ballard, Ryan Cook and Jake Hamblin. The team has operated Noble Cycling, ‘The friendliest bike shop in Utah,’ since 2009. After seeing the waste of customer time and money that came with bicycle flats, they set a goal to rid the world of the problem that was causing their customers grief – and stopping the flat tires from ending up in landfills. Extensive research, development and experience went into the creation of Ever and Nexo’s patented design, materials and manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.EverTires.com and http://www.NexoTires.com.