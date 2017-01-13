In any economic environment, it’s tremendously valuable for individuals and families to work with experienced investment advisors like Rob.

Wilmington Trust hired Robert Bridges as a senior investment advisor in its New York Wealth Advisory office. He works with high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners, as well as foundations and endowments throughout the New York Metropolitan region to develop customized investment portfolios based on their financial objectives.

Bridges has nearly three decades of experience working with asset management clients. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he was a senior portfolio manager at First Republic Bank. Before that he worked at Fiduciary Trust Company International as a portfolio manager for 16 years. Earlier in his career, Bridges was a portfolio manager for high-net-worth clients at both U.S. Trust and the Bank of New York.

“With Rob’s three decades of experience in investment management, we’re delighted to have him join our team,” said Sharon Klein, president of Wilmington Trust’s New York Metropolitan region. “In any economic environment, it’s tremendously valuable for individuals and families to work with experienced investment advisors like Rob.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Kenyon College, and is a CFA® charterholder. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, and serves on the board of directors and investment committee of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies.

Bridges is based in Wilmington Trust’s Wealth Advisory office located at 350 Park Ave., Floor 9, in New York. He can be contacted at (212)415-0554.

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust’s Wealth Advisory offers a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking*, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

Media Contact: Kent Wissinger, Wilmington Trust PR Manager (302)651-8758

