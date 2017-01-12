CPAmerica International Welcomes Three Staff Members

All of our recent and upcoming changes have been exciting for us, but the reason why we continue to evolve is to provide our members with the highest level of service possible.

CPAmerica International, an accounting association of independent certified public accounting firms, expands its support to its members with the addition of three new staff members.

Eighteen staff members currently support the 76 member firms that make up CPAmerica with the addition of Senior Member Services Manager, Dana Plotke, Member Services Manager, Tarena Stanley, and Member Services Manager, Colleen Gaddy.

“All of our recent and upcoming changes have been exciting for us, but the reason why we continue to evolve is to provide our members with the highest level of service possible,” said Alan Deichler, president of CPAmerica.

Dana Plotke joins CPAmerica with an extensive background in association support. She has spent the last nine years at Naylor Associations Solutions, a company that provides services to associations throughout the country. Plotke will have responsibility for tax support, meeting agenda-building, new member orientation, and services refresher webinars.

Tarena Stanley comes from the University of Florida where she both graduated and also worked for the last 10 years. There, she spent time working in the president’s office, as well as providing support for The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs. Stanley will be responsible for event coordination, the Visitation Improvement Program and manage member continuing professional education.

Colleen Gaddy comes from a general practice law firm in Gainesville, Fla. and earned her B.A. in Sociology from the University of Florida and her Master of Public Administration from Kaplan University. Gaddy will be responsible for the management of CPAmerica’s survey efforts and manage the member sharing library.

