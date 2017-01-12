PreView Sentry’s flexibility and enhanced radar capabilities are changing the way the safety industry is evaluating collision mitigation technology for the heavy duty market.

PRECO Electronics, the global leader in heavy-duty vehicle collision mitigation, today announced its participation at the 2017 World of Concrete Conference. Held in Las Vegas, World of Concrete assembles global leaders from the entire spectrum of concrete and masonry industries. PRECO, located at booth #C3340, will be demonstrating how its newly released collision avoidance radar system, PreView Sentry™, eliminates operators’ rear blind spots and creates a safer and more efficient worksites.

PreView Sentry will be on display across the exhibition show floor. Mounted on various types of equipment across a wide spectrum of vehicles, PRECO’s PreView Sentry, PreView Side Defender™, and PreView Plus will be showcased on equipment, including the following industry leaders:



“The market’s reaction to PreView Sentry has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Tom Loutzenheiser (@tomloutz), vice president of marketing and business development at PRECO. “PreView Sentry’s flexibility and enhanced radar capabilities are changing the way the safety industry is evaluating collision mitigation technology for the heavy duty market. PRECO’s growing list of customer and partner deployments are the best testament of the technology’s impact on the market.”

PreView Sentry, designed for rear collision detection, incorporates a fully-adjustable detection zone, with the ability to detect objects from the face of the radar up to 30 meters (98 feet). Additionally, the width of the detection zone is adjustable to fit nearly every vehicle type. When combined, PreView products provide operators with a complete understanding of their surrounding environment, potential threats and the ability to proactively take action to reduce the number and severity of collisions.

In conjunction with PRECO’s participation at this year’s conference, PRECO will be announcing the recipient of the 2016 Annual Safety in Motion Award.

To learn more about the Safety in Motion Award or PRECO Electronics please stop by PRECO’s booth #C3340.

About PRECO Electronics

PRECO is the global leader of collision mitigation solutions for heavy-duty equipment industries. PRECO believes that those responsible for heavy-duty equipment operations have a desire to keep the people and property around them safe and free from harm. We design, engineer and manufacture collision mitigation technology optimized for heavy-duty equipment. Our safety products have survived the industry’s most rigorous testing for unstoppable performance in the harshest working conditions imaginable, so operators and fleets can perform with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Established in 1947, PRECO has been providing safety solutions to heavy-duty industries for almost 70 years. Learn more at http://www.PRECO.com and follow us on Twitter @PrecoElec