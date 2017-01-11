EventSphere Wins 2016 Lanyon Luminary Award at Lanyon Live

“The customer service and support from Lanyon during the Democratic National Convention was one of the key deliverables that allowed for our success.” - Todd Lambert, EventSphere President & CEO

EventSphere, an industry leading tradeshow and convention housing company based in Atlanta, Georgia, was awarded the 2016 Lanyon Luminary for Best in Class and Company of the Year – Citywide Passkey award. EventSphere was chosen as the recipient of this award by Lanyon employees, in large part due to the complex housing services provided for the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Utilizing Passkey, the leading cloud-based housing solution in the industry, EventSphere successfully built and delivered hotel reservations through hundreds of sub-blocks and constituent member groups. Based on the creative approach and strategic fulfillment for the 2016 Convention, EventSphere was selected as the award recipient by Lanyon employees for 2016 year.

“The customer service and support from Lanyon during the Democratic National Convention was one of the key deliverables that allowed for our success,” said Todd Lambert, EventSphere CEO. “We are honored to receive this recognition based on feedback from the Passkey team. Once again, the Passkey technology platform was integral in the success of this prestigious event.”

About EventSphere

Founded in 2010 by industry veterans, EventSphere specializes in delivering state-of-the-art travel and reservation administration in the meeting and events industry. Services include site selection, hotel contracting and concession negotiating; event management; marketing and advertising services; onsite fulfillment and VIP program services; and attrition management.

The staff at EventSphere works to understand each client’s needs and craft effective programs and solutions to streamline the meeting planning and organization process.

EventSphere is headquartered in Atlanta and serves clients across the country and internationally. For more information about EventSphere, visit http://www.eventsphere.com.