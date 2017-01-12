National Louis is proud and excited to partner with Year Up to create opportunities for this next generation of aspiring and responsible professionals, said Nivine Megahed, Ph.D., President of National Louis University

Continuing to scale its innovative and effective approach to job training, Year Up Chicago announced today its partnership with National Louis University to help meet market demand for skilled entry-level talent.

The first class of 30 students will begin taking Year Up classes and college classes at National Louis University in January 2017. The new location, which will be known as Year Up Chicago at National Louis University, will allow Year Up Chicago to serve 220 students in 2017, up from 160 students served in 2016.

The program provides low-income young adults in the metropolitan area with a viable path to professional careers and college completion at no cost to them. Students spend one semester gaining technical and professional skills in Financial Operations, and one semester participating in a credit-bearing internship at a top local company. They then have the opportunity to continue with their studies with the goal of bachelor’s degree attainment.

”It’s critical that students from all socioeconomic backgrounds are empowered to improve their lives through access to education. In turn, they will create positive change in their communities. Year Up has a proven model that facilitates the professional development of these students and eventual college completion. National Louis is proud and excited to partner with Year Up to create opportunities for this next generation of aspiring and responsible professionals,” said Nivine Megahed, Ph.D., President of National Louis University.

“National Louis University shares Year Up’s commitment to providing young adults with marketable skills and experience,” said Jack Crowe, Executive Director of Year Up Chicago. “We’re excited to continue expanding our program to reach even more young adults in need of an opportunity, and provide employers with the talent they need to stay globally competitive.”

On Thursday, January 12, National Louis University will host Year Up Chicago for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the campus location, 122 S. Michigan Avenue, second floor atrium from 10:00 am – Noon. Year Up Chicago Executive Director, Jack Crowe, Year Up Chicago at NLU Site Director, Chadra Lang, and National Louis University President, Dr. Nivine Megahed, will speak at the event which will gather supporters, students, and staff to celebrate the partnership and expansion.

Year Up Chicago plans to serve 320 students annually by 2019. Since its launch in September 2010, the site has helped more than 750 young adults (ages 18-24, without college degrees) gain in-demand technical, professional and communication skills. Nationwide, 85 percent of Year Up graduates are employed or attending college full-time within four months of completing the yearlong program, with an average starting salary of $36,000/year. Learn more about Year Up Chicago by following us on Twitter @YearUpChicago and on Facebook.

About Year Up Inc.

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college credits. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,000 students a year at sites in Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Jacksonville, the National Capital Region, New York City, Philadelphia, Providence, Puget Sound, San Francisco Bay Area, and South Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org or http://www.youtube.com/yearupinc.

About National Louis University (NLU)

Founded in 1886, National Louis is a nonprofit, non-denominational University offering bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in fields of education, management, human services, counseling, public policy, and others concerned with human and community development. From its inception, National Louis has provided educational access to adult, immigrant and minority populations – a mission it sustains today. National Louis is well-known for an exceptional history in teacher preparation, and continues to be a leader in educating future teachers and community leaders to succeed in urban environments. For more information, visit http://www.nl.edu.