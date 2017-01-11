There Grows the Neighborhood: The Crossvine in 2016

As more people move into The Crossvine and the neighborhood becomes more established in the Schertz community, The Crossvine engaged in and supported several community-building initiatives in 2016.

The Crossvine mixed-use, master-planned community in Schertz, Texas celebrates the beginning of 2017 by looking back on 2016 as a banner year of residential development and community building within the neighborhood and beyond. As development within the neighborhood continued with the addition of new residences and additional outdoor amenities for residents to enjoy, The Crossvine also focused its efforts on fun events that highlighted the numerous ways to enjoy the entire Schertz area.

Developments within the neighborhood in 2016 include the following:



The Crossvine experienced significant growth as more residents began to call the community home. After breaking ground on houses in 2013, David Weekley Homes and CalAtlantic Homes are wrapping up sales of the first phase of 121 single-family homes in the community, with anticipated completion in early 2017.

The second phase of development, featuring 120 lots abutting new trails, greenbelts, pocket parks, and homes by David Weekley Homes and CalAtlantic Homes, is now open.

The Crossvine announced the addition of Pulte Homes as the third builder within the neighborhood. Pulte is offering 142 single-family homes on 50-foot lots in the third phase of The Crossvine, available for sale in early 2017. These homes will be connected to the hike and bike trail that weaves throughout all sections of The Crossvine.

Given the velocity of home sales within the neighborhood over the past year, the developer of The Crossvine, Schertz 1518 Ltd, is ramping up its planning for the future commercial areas of the development located north of Lower Seguin Road.

In December of 2016, the Schertz Planning and Zoning Commission endorsed the development of Garden Homes at The Crossvine. The design features smaller homes that require less lawn maintenance and abut shared greenbelts. The Crossvine is committed to offering a diversity of living choices and is very excited about this new option.

As more people move into The Crossvine and the neighborhood becomes more established in the Schertz community, The Crossvine also engaged in and supported several community-building initiatives in 2016, both within the neighborhood and in the greater Schertz area.

Since April 2016, a permanent, free-standing “lending library” has turned the covered mail kiosk into a hub of attention and activity. Additional lending libraries are currently in development and will be installed in future phases of The Crossvine, with the next set to debut in 2017.

Continuing their commitment to engage and support the entire Schertz area, The Crossvine also invested in several community-wide events in 2016. As the title sponsor for the inaugural year of Movies in the Park, put on by the City of Schertz, The Crossvine helped bring free, kid-friendly film screenings to Schertz residents in their own backyard. The Crossvine plans to continue this successful partnership throughout 2017.

In August 2016, The Crossvine sponsored the Family Fun Zone at SchertzFest, which served as a fun game area and carnival for children during the weekend-long celebration.

The community also welcomed The Crossvine Girl Scout Troop #21 for girl-led activities that teach leadership, friendship, cooperation, and team building.

The Crossvine also brought on a new HOA management company – CCMC – in 2016, who is set to manage the goings on and events within the neighborhood. In 2016, they organized a neighborhood barbecue during National Night Out, and plan to ramp up neighborhood events in 2017.

“I’m proud of how The Crossvine has grown over the past year, and look forward to what our enthusiastic residents will bring to the unique culture that’s developed here next year and in the future,” said Chris Price, President of Schertz 1518 Ltd, the developer of The Crossvine. “It’s been a tremendous joy watching The Crossvine grow into itself these last few years.”

Since 2013, The Crossvine has steadily invested in the Schertz area through the development of forward-thinking infrastructure like outdoor exercise areas, a trail system, pocket parks, and an amphitheater. To learn more about The Crossvine, visit their website: http://www.thecrossvine.com/.

ABOUT THE CROSSVINE

Located in Schertz, Texas, just northeast of San Antonio, The Crossvine is a 540+ acre mixed-use, master-planned community. The Crossvine is envisioned as a vibrant, diverse neighborhood appealing to people in various stages of life: professionals, young families, empty-nesters and retirees. Residential development at The Crossvine will include traditional single-family homes, garden homes, townhomes, multi-family clusters, and independent and assisted living facilities, alongside commercial areas comprised of neighborhood services, retail, municipal, and potential medical uses. The project’s developer has worked closely with the City of Schertz to create a community that fits in with the area’s rural setting while responding to its need for responsible growth.

