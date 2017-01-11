KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Mobile Solution, as well as multiple other cutting-edge web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online) designed to expand Microsoft SharePoint, announced a new version release of Clipboard Manager for SharePoint. This new release brings the add-on to a new level of functionality and maturity which supports now all the browsers.

This newly-added feature has removed the IE limitation, and the add-on now supports all leading browsers. KWizCom’s Clipboard Manager for SharePoint empowers business users to effortlessly copy/paste images and rich content from their desktops to SharePoint. SharePoint content editors and contributors will be relieved to find out that they can take images from their MS Windows clipboard, as well as any rich-text (formatted text, images, and tables) from a MS Office documents and save it in SharePoint, using only copy/paste actions.

It is also great to see the company has setup short training videos with brief instructional information that really gives the viewer a feel for the usefulness of the product and where specific features can be seen in action.

For more information on KWizCom’s Clipboard Manager for SharePoint, please visit the product’s webpage. If you would like to find out first-hand what the software is like, KWizCom offers a no-cost 30 day trial.

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom is a leading provider of SharePoint Forms, Mobile, Wiki solutions, and over 70 other add-ons for SharePoint on-premises and apps for Office 365. KWizCom software is available to federal, state and local government agencies through GSA schedule.

KWizCom is a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner is headquartered in Toronto, Canada to find out more about the company visit www(dot)kwizcom(dot)com.

Follow KWizCom on Twitter @KWizCom

Join KWizCom on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/kwizcom

Become a fan of KWizCom on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KWizCom

Contact a KWizCom Account Specialist at +1-905-370-0333/+1-855-KWIZCOM or info(at)kwizcom(dot)com