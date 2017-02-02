Ivy Rehab Sparta Township I grew up in Sussex County. I went to school here, played football here, and started my family here. It feels right to open an Ivy Rehab clinic in Sparta and take care of the people that have helped me get to where I am today.

A brand new physical therapy clinic is opening on February 6th, 2017 in Sparta, NJ. Operated by local Sparta residents, the newest clinic will officially become the 50th location for Ivy Rehab.

“I grew up in Sussex County. I went to school here, played football here, and started my family here. It feels right to open an Ivy Rehab clinic in Sparta and take care of the people that have helped me get to where I am today,” said clinic director, Lance Baumgartner, PT, DPT.

The recently designed clinic is bright, open, and offers brand new, state-of-the-art equipment. Photos on the walls feature Ivy Rehab clinicians to drive home the company’s culture of putting its employees in the spotlight. “Lance started at Ivy Rehab as a staff physical therapist,” states Michael Neuscheler, Chief Executive Officer. “Now, he’s opening our 50th clinic and making it his own. We’re incredibly proud of Lance and all of our people at Ivy Rehab. When you pair great clinicians with a company that wants to help them grow in every possible way, amazing things happen.”

Ivy Rehab will continue its commitment to exceeding patient expectations by providing the highest quality of care in a friendly and motivating atmosphere. “Right now we have Sparta residents traveling to our Newton, NJ clinic for physical therapy,” stated Steve Kelly, Regional Operations Director of Northwest New Jersey. “We’re excited to be able to open a clinic right around the corner from them and offer the same award-winning patient experience that they’ve come to expect from Ivy Rehab.”

With backing from private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue to open additional clinics in 2017 and further expand its footprint in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States. To make an appointment at the Ivy Rehab clinic in Sparta, NJ, please call (973) 512-3180 or visit http://www.ivyrehab.com/location/sparta.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab provides management support services to a rapidly growing network of outpatient physical therapy centers. Ivy Rehab provides a comprehensive offering of physical therapy services through its 50 centers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. Ivy Rehab has been rated as the number one outpatient facility in the U.S. by a nationally-recognized, independent surveyor of patient satisfaction. Ivy Rehab was recapitalized by Waud Capital Partners (WCP) in 2016. WCP partners with exceptional management teams to acquire or create platforms in the U.S. lower middle market through control-oriented growth equity investments, industry consolidation, buyouts or recapitalizations.

To learn more about Ivy Rehab, visit http://www.ivyrehab.com.

For additional information on WCP, please visit http://www.waudcapital.com.