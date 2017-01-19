Luster Premium White delivers state-of-the-art, safe and effective teeth whitening systems and toothpastes that address these concerns head-on, which is exactly what all French Transit brands are about.

French Transit, Ltd has announced its recent acquisition of the Luster Premium White (“Luster”) brand from Dentovations Inc.

French Transit Ltd, a Juggernaut Capital Partners (“JCP”) Portfolio company since February 2016, acquired the assets of Luster Premium White, one of the most innovative brands in oral care. Peter Mann, Chairman of French Transit commented “the acquisition of Luster into French Transit represents a major turning point for the company by nearly doubling it in size as well as adding significant intellectual property and distribution. The combined brands reinforce French Transit’s commitment to deliver best-in-class brands with the highest safety profile in their respective categories.”

Martin Floreani, President and CEO of French Transit added, “Luster is a dynamic brand and recent recipient of the Women’s Choice Award for “9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Whitening Toothpaste and Teeth Whitening Kits.” Nearly 90% of people say they want whiter teeth, but many are concerned with tooth sensitivity and skeptical about the efficacy of mainstream brands. Luster Premium White delivers state-of-the-art, safe and effective teeth whitening systems and toothpastes that address these concerns head-on, which is exactly what all French Transit brands are about.”

Luster Premium White is a trusted brand among women because it boasts the most advanced enamel-safe teeth whitening systems in retail. First launched in 2001, Luster is distributed in over 25,000 stores in the US, Canada and Europe. It employs the same light-based technology that is used in dental offices and unique formulations that reverse years of staining while being safe on enamel and causing zero-tooth sensitivity.

Damon Brown, President and CEO of Dentovations added, “We are very excited about the acquisition of Luster Premium White by French Transit and believe that the combined portfolio of brands will drive additional distribution and innovation that will result in great benefits to its customers. Furthermore, we are very pleased that the management team at French Transit has deep roots in the oral care category and consumer products.”

About French Transit

Founded in 1984, French Transit is the maker of Crystal Deodorant, one of the most respected and well-known brands among natural personal care products, available in over 35,000 stores worldwide. Today, Crystal sells 25 Deodorant products in over 40 countries and is recognized as the world's leading mineral salt deodorant brand. The brand also carries the Women’s Choice Award for “9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Mineral Salt Deodorants.”

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut Capital Partners (“JCP”) was formed in early 2009 to build on the principals’ successful, focused investment approach by targeting middle market companies primarily in the business services and consumer products industries where their investment professionals have extensive knowledge and experience. JCP differentiates itself from competing firms through its demonstrated ability to source transactions on a proprietary basis, and its proven record of building stronger and more operationally efficient businesses. JCP’s goal is to be an involved, value-added investor and strategic partner to the management teams and other stakeholders of its portfolio companies. Juggernaut Capital Partners has over $500 million of assets under management with capital commitments from a broad range of U.S. based and international Limited Partners. For more information on Juggernaut, visit http://www.juggernautcap.com.

