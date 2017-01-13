Realvolve, LLC today announced the promotion of a new staff member to a newly formed executive position in the organization’s headquarters. Dale A Warner assumed the role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in December, 2016. The COO will oversee daily operations, sales, and marketing strategy, as well as development and customer support initiatives. Dale joined Realvolve in August of 2016 as the VP of Sales and brings to the role a healthy background in managing startups toward sustainable and consistent growth.

“Dale understands the industry, go-to-market strategy, and customer satisfaction in a way that few executives can hope to, and he’s got a proven track record of maximizing not only growth potential of the company but the growth potential of our people,” said Dave Crumby, Founder and CEO of Realvolve. “We grew at an incredible rate in 2016. Dale joined an energetic team at the perfect time to spearhead Realvolve’s sales and expansion. Dale has already proven that he has a deep understanding of how to use technology to foster relationships. His experience and depth of knowledge will be very beneficial to our customers and various stakeholders.”

“I’m honored for the opportunity to contribute to the good work that Realvolve does in the real estate industry,” said Dale Warner. “One of the major tenets of my sales career is that relationships with people are what make salespeople successful. We often miss this principle and neglect our clients by focusing too much on new leads, product knowledge, and by bogging ourselves down with bloated, complicated software. It was so refreshing to sit down with Dave Crumby for the first time to discuss the future of technology in the real estate industry. As an outsider, I saw Realvolve as a thought leader, so I’m excited to help accelerate the company's vision of helping real estate agents and brokers reach their potential. I’m amazed and invigorated by the breadth of knowledge and experience Realvolve has under one roof.”

Originally from California, Dale Warner was most recently the Vice President of Sales for BombBomb.com in Colorado Springs, a familiar name for real estate professionals and a strong advocate for using technology to enable relationships. Before that, Dale was COO of The Weldon Long Organization, a sales training company. He’s also headed marketing departments and sales departments at 2 other emerging technology companies in Colorado Springs.

About Realvolve

Realvolve is the revolutionary all-in-one CRM that learns, automates, and helps agents build a business to last. An ecosystem of tools and industry leading workflow platform helps automate an agent’s daily workload. Realvolve is the first predictive customer relationship management system built specifically for real estate brokers and agents. Through the use of proprietary algorithms, Realvolve helps users build strong and sustainable businesses by leveraging the science of relationships. Realvolve is based in Denver, and was founded in 2014. Realvolve is headquartered in Denver. For more information, visit https:/realvolve.com, and connect on Twitter at @realvolve.com, and on Facebook at facebook.com/realvolve