ST. PAUL, MN – Tramonto Circuits is pleased to announce that overall on-time delivery (OTD) for customer orders in 2016 reached 94.15 percent, the 4th consecutive year of increased OTD for the company. This key performance indicator confirms Tramonto Circuits’ commitment to high standards of customer service and continuous improvement.

Motivated by a company poll that showed customers’ top two requirements for their printed circuit board suppliers were quality and on-time delivery, Tramonto Circuits set 95 percent as its aggressive OTD goal and included this as a key performance indicator for 2016.

In 2016, the overall OTD was 94.15 percent, and an average of less than 1.5 return merchandise authorizations (RMAs) per month were recorded. These numbers demonstrate the commitment the company has made to its customers.

“We have improved our OTD by nearly a percentage point from last year’s OTD of 93.2 percent, ensuring that our customers have the products they need, when they need them,” said John Talbot, president of Tramonto Circuits. “We have already set 95 percent as the OTD goal again for 2017, and strive to limit RMAs as part of our service goal to enhance customer satisfaction.”

About Tramonto Circuits

The mission of Tramonto Circuits is to consistently provide its customers with high-quality electronic products and services that meet or exceed their expectations. As a manufacturer of flexible and rigid printed circuits, Tramonto Circuits provides electronic circuits and assemblies to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company is based in St. Paul, Minnesota. More information is available at http://www.tramontocircuits.com.