Florida Hospital and Walgreens today announced a retail health clinic and pharmacy collaboration focused on delivering more coordinated care and providing greater access to patients across the Tampa region. As part of the agreement, Florida Hospital will operate and provide all clinical services at 15 retail health clinics located within Walgreens stores across Tampa. In addition, later this year, Walgreens plans to open a pharmacy at Florida Hospital Tampa, located at 3100 East Fletcher Avenue.

“This collaboration will allow Florida Hospital to expand our footprint in the Tampa Bay area. We are proud to collaborate with Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, to help provide improved access and convenient healthcare in our community,” said Mike Schultz, President & CEO Florida Hospital West Florida Division.

The clinics are planned to transition to Florida Hospital this summer, at which time the clinics will become an extension of Florida Hospital Physician Group. Walgreens will continue to manage the existing Healthcare Clinic locations until that time. All of the sites will be named Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens.

“Today’s announcement is another example of how we’re developing new and innovative relationships with community health systems – collaborations that offer our patients a true continuum of care and provide more convenient access to a trusted healthcare provider in the community,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics.

Walgreens and Florida Hospital will also form a collaborative council to share best practices and experiences that aim to improve patient care, quality and satisfaction while reducing health care costs. “Florida Hospital Physician Group is excited to manage the operations and clinical services for these retail health clinics that will soon be known as Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens, providing patients across Tampa Bay with a continuity of care from their initial clinic visit through their ongoing primary care and specialty care needs,” said Chris Jenkins, President of Florida Hospital Physician Group.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens will operate seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (http://www.walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. More than 10 million customers interact with Walgreens each day in communities across America, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates 8,175 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Walgreens omnichannel business includes Walgreens.com and VisionDirect.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

About Florida Hospital West Florida Division

The Florida Hospital West Florida Division is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FloridaHospital.com.

About Florida Hospital Physician Group

Florida Hospital Physician Group (FHPG) is a multi-specialty physician group, dedicated to improving the health and wellness of communities throughout the greater Tampa Bay region with more than 160 providers operating in over 45 locations representing over 25 medical specialties. FHPG offers patients the highest level of compassionate and multidisciplinary care through a broad range of medical and surgical services, as well as direct access to five local Florida Hospitals, a Long Term Acute Care facility, imaging centers, specialty and urgent care centers, rehabilitation facilities and home care agencies located throughout Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FHPhysicianGroup.com