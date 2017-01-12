Look Listen Joins Growing U.S. Roster of Selligent Agency Partners

“Our partnership with Selligent enables us to strengthen and extend the breadth of omnichannel marketing services provided to our clients," said Look Listen CEO Kit Hughes.

Look Listen today announced that it will be adding its name to the roster of Selligent’s partner network, which now spans more than 50 agency and marketing service providers around the globe. A leading digital agency supporting major brands that include Char-Broil, Benevis, Steve Harvey and Flex, the Look Listen team is expanding its omnichannel marketing capabilities with Selligent’s platform and will help Selligent expand its brand presence across the U.S. and beyond.

“Look Listen has earned a reputation for providing marketers with the strategy, technology and creative skills and tools they need to be successful, which makes them a perfect partner for expanding the reach of Selligent’s Consumer-First Marketing vision and solutions,” said Nick Worth, CMO, Selligent. “We look forward to helping them bring our natively integrated omnichannel platform to their impressive client roster.”

As a member of Selligent's Partner Program, Look Listen now has access to numerous resources for building revenue streams based on Selligent's omnichannel engagement platform, including strategic consulting, platform operations, data analysis and campaign creative. Selligent’s partner program is structured to make it easy for agencies to build expertise in delivering value to their clients and responding to their digital marketing needs.

“Our partnership with Selligent enables us to strengthen and extend the breadth of omnichannel marketing services provided to our clients," said Look Listen CEO Kit Hughes. "The brands we work with are consistently demanding tighter integration between their digital properties, online campaigns, and varied technology stacks. We are convinced that adding Selligent to our tool kit will only enhance the solutions we already offer our clients, particularly those seeking best of class omnichannel engagement capabilities."

About Selligent

Selligent helps brands embrace Consumer-First Marketing with proven solutions for insight-led engagement. As the world’s leading independent provider of relationship marketing solutions based on consumer insight, Selligent unifies consumer data and omnichannel engagement into a single, natively integrated platform. By bridging the gap between data and campaign execution, Selligent enables direct marketers to increase conversions and enhance engagement, creating a powerful, contextual feedback loop with their consumers.

Powering 1-to-1 marketing for more than 700 companies across retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services, Selligent’s client roster includes Samsung, InterContinental Hotels Group, and ING. Selligent serves more than 30 countries and has more than 50 partnerships with leading agencies and MSPs. Headquartered in Brussels, Selligent has 10 offices across the United States and Europe, including Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Munich, and Barcelona. Learn more at http://www.selligent.com.

About Look Listen

Based in Atlanta and Denver, Look Listen is the digital agency for leaders who “get it.” An Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Company since 2014, we use research, data, and expertise to cultivate the bravery that great ideas and bold innovations demand. Measuring success and creating accountability is key to activating brands, inspiring loyalty, and growing businesses. We exist to transform ideas into valuable and awesome things. Together, we make ideas matter. For more information on Look Listen, please visit us online at LookListen.com or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.