Ultimate Training Munitions (UTM), a leading provider of training ammunition and weapon conversions, today announced its new Silent Blank Rounds (SBR) and Battlefield Blank Rounds (BBR) for civilians. This is the first time this patented technology is available to the civilian market. Previously only military services, law enforcement agencies and professional training organizations could order these training rounds.

All of UTM’s pistol conversions feature a live round lock out. Their blank weapon conversions for pistols prevents a live round from fully seating inside the barrel, leaving the gun out of battery and incapable of firing the live round. Their blank weapon conversions for rifles feature an off-set firing pin, enabling the weapon to only shoot UTM’s rim-fire blank training ammunition.

“UTM’s blank rounds enable one to safely train like they never could before,” said Tony Lambraia, Vice President of UTM. “Now trainers and shooting enthusiasts, can train virtually anywhere without the need for a live fire range. Once the shooter has become proficient, comfortable and confident shooting blanks, they can then advance to UTM target shooting rounds.”

UTM’s Silent Blank Rounds (SBR) cycles the firearm, provides realistic recoil and weapon function, including bolt or slide lock-back, yet with no noise or projectile. Silent Blank rounds are ideal for first time shooters. UTM’s Battlefield Blank Rounds (BBR) do exactly the same, however provide a realistic report or “bang” at or below 146 decibels – loud enough for realism, yet at a reduced level compared to a live-fire round.