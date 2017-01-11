Spot On Networks Receives Patent For UserSafe® Technology

UserSafe WiFi Security Technology: Because if you can't be seen, you can't be hacked. Spot On has spent years to build the most secure WiFi technologies in the marketplace and we are proud to continue to make advancements in the security of WiFi our top priority. -Richard Sherwin, CEO Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks (“SON”) announced today the issuance to it by the US Patent Office of a patent that enhances user security over WiFi networks. A Network as a Service (“NaaS”) that employs UserSafe® technology reduces or eliminates the possibility of hacking, spoofing and identity theft. This unique and patented technology spans all elements of an entire wireless network, not just the access points, and is vendor agnostic. No matter at which point in the network an attempted hack is made, other devices cannot be seen. If they cannot be seen, they cannot be hacked or spoofed.

The United States Patent Number 9,544,831, is for client isolation technology that offers a system and method that isolates each individual user over a wireless network or a NaaS. Users are prevented from seeing or communicating with other users while over WiFi backed by UserSafe® technology and are protected from scanning, hacking and identity theft. UserSafe® technology also allows for one physical network to be segmented into multiple Virtual Area Networks (VANS) where one VLAN utilizes the client isolation technology and another allows for communication between devices to allow for other services such as back-office, security and IoT. VLANs that allow for device-to-device communication do not effect end users on a VLAN that is backed by UserSafe® technology.

“It is imperative that we meet and exceed the growing demand for secure wireless services. UserSafe® technology does just that,” stated Richard “Dick” Sherwin, CEO of Spot On Networks. Dick went on to say, “Our company is founded on providing fast and reliable wireless services while protecting the personal information, data and internet activities of our network users. Spot On has spent years to build the most secure WiFi technologies in the marketplace and we are proud to continue to make advancements in the security of WiFi our top priority.”

Spot On Networks has invested in the development of security technologies that differentiate it’s “NaaS” from typical public WiFi “hotspots” or unmanaged WiFi networks in order to meet the demand for wireless internet security.

“WiFi access is no longer an amenity, it is a utility,” explained Spot On Networks Sr. Director of Marketing, Jessica DaSilva, “We have seen a huge demand for WiFi security solutions in the multifamily housing market and the public in general. WiFi security is always of the utmost concern to Spot On Networks as a wireless internet service provider. Our UserSafe® Technology keeps a WiFi user invisible to other users on the network and if you can’t be seen, you can’t be hacked”.

About Spot On Networks

Spot On Networks (“SON”) is a wireless internet service provider and wireless consulting company representing tens of thousands of residential and commercial tenants, nationwide. SON designs, deploys and manages carrier grade WiFi, WiFi Calling and CellBoost® networks to multifamily, senior living, hospitality, retail and commercial buildings. Spot On’s wireless networks are backed by patent-pending network architecture and UserSafe® technology.

SON is the leading provider of managed WiFi networks and in-building voice solutions to the U.S. multitenant housing market and is a trusted leader in wireless since 2004. SON develops WiFi-backed solutions to solve the most pressing problems facing today’s building owners.