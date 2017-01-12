MyMedLeads Announces New Patient Communication Platform

MyMedLeads 4.0 continues our focus on offering practices a more complete view of their entire marketing, sales and patient engagement process.

MyMedLeads, a leading provider of lead management software for medical practices, has announced today the release of MyMedLeads 4.0. MyMedLeads’ core business has been the ability to track online and offline leads, integrate those leads into practice management software, and measure marketing ROI. The release of 4.0 includes enhancements that completely transform the platform into a patient communication, patient review and appointment reminder service.

The updates focus largely on giving practices the tools they need to execute more targeted and effective marketing campaigns, while increasing patient engagement and feedback. These communication enhancements include:



Drag-&-Drop Email Editor - Create beautiful, mobile-friendly emails.

Campaign Workflow Builder – Easily create a variety of automated campaigns that include a combination of emails, texts and outbound phone calls.

Improved Targeting & Segmentation - Deliver hyper-targeted content to select groups of your leads and patients based on a variety of filters.

Patient Recall – MyMedLeads 4.0 can automatically monitor recurring treatment dates for patients. Practices can easily set up campaigns that automatically contact patients when it's time to schedule an appointment for repeat treatments like Botox.

Newsletter Specials & Birthday Emails – New features also enable staff to send regular newsletters and auto-deliver Birthday emails to patients.

Text & Voice Appointment Reminders - In addition to traditional email appointment reminders, MyMedLeads 4.0 offers text and voice appointment messaging as well, making confirmation fast and easy.

MyMedLeads 4.0 also enhances integration with practice management and EMR software programs. The release is currently available to all Nextech users, and other practice management solutions soon to follow. The systems now sync every 8 seconds for an even more seamless and efficient workflow. The integration is two-way, including revenue synchronization, meaning you get highly accurate ROI reports on your marketing.

The latest update aims to help busy medical practices stay organized and focused on growth by linking once fragmented data into one integrated solution. “MyMedLeads 4.0 continues our focus on offering practices a more complete view of their entire marketing, sales and patient engagement process,” says MyMedLeads CEO Enrique Rangel. "With this release, we've made great strides towards offering clients an all-in-one solution for their marketing and performance tracking needs.”

To learn more about the MyMedLeads 4.0 Release, please visit MyMedLeads.com.