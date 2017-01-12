Brach Eichler LLC has filed a class action complaint, ANA LIDIA ALPIZAR-FALLAS vs. BRIAN BARBOSA and PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE COMPANY (SOM-L-1588-16), Individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated against Progressive Insurance Company (“Progressive”) concerning present and former Progressive policyholders who were involved in motor vehicle accidents with other parties also insured by Progressive within the past six years preceding the January 9, 2017, filing date. The complaint was filed in Superior Court of New Jersey venued in Somerset County

According to the complaint: “…present and former insurance policy holders of Defendant, Progressive have and continue to be stripped of their rights to pursue claims against other policy holders of Progressive Insurance Company due to the Defendants’ false and misleading representations, in violation of state law and regulations of the State of New Jersey applicable to insurance companies engaged in claims resolution."

Any questions about this lawsuit may be directed to Edward P. Capozzi, co-counsel and head of the personal injury practice group at Brach Eichler, at ecapozzi(at)bracheichler(dot)com or Charles X. Gormally, co-counsel and chair of the litigation practice at Brach Eichler, at cgormally(at)bracheichler(dot)com or call 973–228- 5700. Both Mr. Capozzi and Mr. Gormally have been certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as Certified Civil Trial Attorneys, a distinction achieved by a small percentage of practicing attorneys in New Jersey.

About Brach Eichler LLC

Brach Eichler LLC is a full-service law firm based in Roseland, N.J. With over 70 attorneys, the firm is focused in the following practice areas: Business Transactions & Financial Services, Criminal Defense and Government Investigations, Employment Services, Environmental & Land Use, Family Law, Health Law, Litigation, Patent, Intellectual Property & Information Technology, Real Estate, Real Estate Tax Appeals, Tax, and Trusts & Estates. Brach Eichler attorneys have been recognized by clients and peers alike in Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, and New Jersey Super Lawyers. Visit http://www.bracheichler.com.