CAM Manufacturing Celebrates 65 Years of Composite Manufacturing

"Cam Manufacturing is proud to be a part of the beginning of the composites industry in the U.S."

CAM Manufacturing, LLC, a fourth generation family owned business with more than six decades in composites manufacturing, is celebrating its 65th birthday this year. The company celebrates six decades of being a business leader in the composite field. While announcing the news, the CEO Irene Grabowski, and Founder Mr. Daniel Schmucker said that they are happy to be associated with a company that has registered such huge success as well as contributed greatly to the original development of the field.

“We are pleased to have been one of the very first companies in the United States to partner with the Aerospace and Defense OEM’s in developing this important technology,” said Daniel as he registered some of the successes the company has achieved in the last sixty five years.

Daniel added that commitment to quality products and services have seen the company over the years attract big customers. He assured the customers and the public that the company is fully committed to its core values of excellence, quality and exceeding customer expectations. “We listen to our customers, we appreciate their loyalty, and we will continue working hard in ensuring that their needs are meet and in all occasions aim at surpassing their expectations,” said Daniel as he recognized the role the customers have played in the company success over the years.

“As a fully Certified AS9100-C, ISO-9001, and Nadcap Accredited facility, we look forward to future partnerships as one of the most capable and experienced composite suppliers in the industry,” said Daniel, while recognizing that the company has won several awards over the years for being the leader in manufacture of custom composite the aerospace, commercial, and defense industry.

CAM Manufacturing History

Cam Manufacturing today, began as a partnership with CEO, Irene Grabowski and Founder Daniel Schmucker several years ago. CAM Manufacturing traces its history way back to early 1950 with Daniel Schmucker’s grandfather. At that time, Grumman approached the business to implement and research Reinforced Plastics; a new technology then. From that partnership, the company grew to become one of the first composite manufacturing companies in USA; and it grew to employ more than 100 employees. In 1981 it became the first company to be ISO 9001 system compliant.

In the subsequent years, the company participated in government sponsored trainings and in 1981, the quality systems were approved by the Government, Grumman, Lockheed, Boeing, and Gulfstream. This, according to Daniel, was a great milestone for the company, it was now a significant player in the industry having been recognized by the government and other big players in the aerospace, commercial, and defense industries.

The company was recognized as the leader in the composites field offering training to other companies as well as individuals. According to Daniel, a third generation family member, the company was delighted to have participated in passing the skills and knowledge to others. In 1993 the decision was made to move the company to Georgia. In 1996 I started a CNC machine shop that thrived and prospered. As my family business closed, I had the opportunity to get back into the composite business. The CNC machine shop was sold and I began the composite business once again. The previous company was called Schmucker Manufacturing LLC. Today CAM Manufacturing, LLC with partners CEO Irene Grabowski and Founder Daniel Schmucker are thriving once again in the composite industry.