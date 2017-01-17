The Behlman DCR2U-2000D-6-28,71-12,33.3 Critical Mission COTS Power Supply provides 2,400 W of DC power from 3-phase aircraft power, making it ideal for military and commercial airborne applications. Tell us what you need for maximum performance and reliability of your airborne, shipboard, mobile or industrial programs. Past News Releases RSS Behlman Electronics announces the...

Behlman Electronics Inc., known for its leadership in providing power products for military shipboard, airborne and mobile programs, as well as for industrial and commercial applications, has introduced its DCR2U-2000D-6-28,71-12,33.3 Critical Mission COTS Power Supply, to meet the need for reliable DC output from a wide frequency of 3-phase AC aircraft power.

Behlman first announced in May, 2016, its plan to create the DCR2U Series of COTS Power Supplies to accept inputs of 200 to 375 VDC; or 115/200 VAC, 3-phase at 360 to 440 Hz (IAW MIL-STD-704 and DO-160). To make this a truly versatile power supply series, custom inputs are also available upon request.

Output power of 2,000/3,000/4,000 Watts are available from the DCR2U series, with voltages from 3.3 VDC to 48 VDC. The new 2,400 watt DCR2U-2000D Power Supply is specially designed to provide +28 VDC @ 71 A (2000 W), and +12 VDC @ 33.3 A (400 W). Like other DCR2U power supplies, this unit also has protective circuits, controls, and indicators, and wide-ranging operating and storage temperatures. It is also designed to meet MIL-STD-810F for Shock and Vibration, and MIL-STD-461E for EMI/EMC (RE102 inside external enclosure.

Behlman DCR2U Critical Mission COTS Power Supplies are designed to be mounted in 19” racks, and need only 2U (3.50”) space. Weight is 28.9 pounds.

Making the announcement from the company’s New York headquarters, where the DCR2U is designed and manufactured, Behlman president, Ron Storm, said, “We are excited to see the incredible work of our engineering team as they continue to build upon the COTS DCR2U power platform, to meet so many specific DC power needs for current and emerging aircraft. With the DCR2U series, we have laid a foundation for customized power solutions without the high cost of full custom R&D. I invite you to watch for announcements of our new Critical Mission COTS power solutions as they are released, or tell us what you need for maximum performance and reliability of your airborne, shipboard, mobile or industrial programs.”

A detailed spec sheet for the new DCR2U-2000D-6 is instantly available at

http://www.behlman.com/resources/prod_pdf/prod_pdf_8241479475000.pdf

Behlman Electronics Inc., (http://www.behlman.com), a subsidiary of Orbit International Corp., manufactures and sells high-quality standard, modified-standard, custom and COTS power solutions, including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, DC-DC, AC-DC, DC-AC, uninterruptible power supplies, the VPXtra® line of VPX/VME Power Supplies, and the IQCM Intelligent Chassis Manager.

Orbit International Corp., based in Hauppauge, New York, is involved in the manufacture of customized electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government applications. Other subsidiaries and divisions include Orbit Instrument, Tulip Development Laboratory, and Integrated Combat Systems, all of which are members of the Orbit Electronics Group.

For more information, contact Behlman Electronics Inc., 80 Cabot Court, Hauppauge, New York 11788 USA; TEL: +1 631 435-0410; FAX: +1 631 951-4341; sales(at)behlman(dot)com; http://www.behlman.com.