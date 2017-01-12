Vidal Sassoon’s legacy lives on as the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation and Wella’s Hairdressers at Heart announce the opening of the Spring 2017 “Basic” and “Advanced” Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education Scholarship Program. Between January 9 and March 6, 2017, the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation and Hairdressers at Heart are accepting video applications for six Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education “Basic” scholarships. Open to students enrolled in a cosmetology program at a qualified school, each “Basic” scholarship covers 50 percent of program tuition, up to $10,000.

For licensed hairstylists, the Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education Scholarship awards 10 continuing education experiences. Valued at up to $5,000, including travel, the “Advanced” scholarships include a five-day advanced education course at a North American Sassoon Academy. Licensed hairstylists may submit a video application between January 16 and March 13, 2017.

Application information on both the “Basic” and “Advanced” Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education competitions – including previous scholarship winners and tips on creating a video application - is available at https://beautychangeslives.org/cosmetology/

As an artist, hairstylist, business legend and humanitarian, Sassoon elevated the craft of hairdressing while maintaining an unrelenting focus on lifelong learning throughout his career journey. “We are so honored to celebrate Vidal Sassoon’s commitment to excellence and his passion for beauty and wellness education,” said Lynelle Lynch president of the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation. “And we are awed by the generous support Hairdressers at Heart has invested in supporting NextGen hairstylists.”

Added Sal Mauceri, Senior Vice President North America Professional Beauty and Global Nail at Coty Beauty: “It’s our honor to invest in the education and continued learning for students and professionals who are the future stars of our industry.”

The Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education Scholarship Program was established in 2012 with a five-year, $1.5M commitment generously funded by Wella’s Hairdressers at Heart initiative. The “Basic” and “Advanced” scholarships celebrate Vidal Sassoon’s lifelong commitment to professional education. Nearly 200 individuals have been awarded since the program’s inception.

Prior to the creation of the Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education Scholarship Program, the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation honored Vidal Sassoon as the inaugural recipient of the Legacy award – an award that recognizes an industry icon for their commitment to lifelong professional education. Sassoon’s daughter, Eden Sassoon, accepted the Legacy award presented to her father posthumously in 2012.

The Vidal Sassoon Professional Beauty Education Scholarship Competition winners are selected by a panel of industry judges who consider applicants’ passion for the craft of hairstyling and their vision for using a career in beauty to change lives.

About the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation: With a mission to elevate, educate and empower, Beauty Changes Lives is uniting the industry and building awareness of the

extraordinary career opportunities in the beauty, wellness and massage therapy industries. Learn more at http://www.beautychangeslives.org or find us on Facebook.

About Hairdressers At Heart: Stylists are committed to being the best, perfecting their craft with every cut. Wella is here to advance the salon industry, one stylist at a time. Hairdressers At Heart is a program created to help stylists develop their talents throughout their career. Our goal is to be a vital partner to salons, empowering individual stylists and our entire industry. For more, visit http://www.hairdressersatheart.com/

About Coty Inc.: We celebrate and liberate the diversity of your beauty. Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrances, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions – Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as Cover Girl, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professionals and OPI. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize our impact on the environment.

About Sassoon Academy: Sassoon Academy offers its celebrated, industry-leading philosophy and courses worldwide through its renowned Academies, and instructional DVDs and books. All classes are developed and designed to be contemporary, relevant and forward thinking and are delivered with passion, commitment and technical excellence. The aim is to share the knowledge that is gained in the development of our craft and ensure that our students gain real commercial skills from our courses, as well as take away a piece of the culture that created Sassoon. To learn more about Sassoon Academy, visit http://www.sassoon.com or follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/SassoonAcademy, Twitter: twitter.com/SassoonAcademy and Instagram: @sassoonacademyofficial.

