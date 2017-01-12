Rokid features advanced AI and deep learning that enrich life by proactively delivering information, providing entertainment, and performing household chores via voice and visual interactions,

Rokid Corporation, Ltd. today announced that it was named to the prestigious Artificial Intelligence 100 list (“AI 100”), a select group of emerging private companies working on ground breaking artificial intelligence technology. In addition, the company was also recognized for its amazing team and traction. This honor from CB Insights is the latest win for the company in 2017. The company recently won two 2017 CES Innovation Awards, as well as accolades from CNET and WIRED Magazine.

The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 winners based on a combination of data submitted by the companies, responses to interview questions and the company’s Mosaic Score. Mosaic is an algorithm built with funding from the National Science Foundation that gives predictive intelligence into the health of private companies.

“We are honored to be a part of this elite group of emerging technology leaders and one of the fastest growing private companies in AI," said Misa Zhu, founder and CEO, Rokid Corporation, Ltd. “We are seeing that momentum build even faster as demand from consumers to leverage our proprietary AI and deep learning technologies to deliver an exceptional family experience."

“From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries. And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come,” said Anand Sanwal, CEO, CB Insights.

Quick facts on the AI 100:

● In total, these 100 emerging private companies have raised $3.8B across 263 deals since 2012, according to CB Insights.

● Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in healthcare, drug discovery, business intelligence, gaming, manufacturing, and much more.

● More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100 (only 6% were selected).

● Data Collective has backed 14 of the AI 100 companies, while NEA backed 8 and Bloomberg Beta backed 7.

● There have been 9 mega-rounds (funding rounds of $100M or more) to AI 100 companies since 2014.

● Five AI 100 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more (also known as unicorn status).

● 11 countries are represented among the winners.

About CB Insights

Our team comes to work every day to build technology that helps corporations guess less and win more. We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help corporations replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs*) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.



With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, we mine terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more. Our software algorithmically analyzes this data to help our clients see where the world is going tomorrow, today.



*We have MBAs.



About The Innovation Summit

From voice and chat interfaces to AI replacing investment managers and doctors to the new revenue models enabled by the Industrial Internet of Things, the Innovation Summit marries CB Insights’ emerging trend research with the thinking of the world's smartest minds - leading VCs, economists, researchers and corporate strategists.

About Rokid’s Smart Family Technology

Rokid features advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning that enrich life by proactively delivering information, providing entertainment, and performing household chores via voice and visual interactions. Rokid is not just another high tech gadget in the Smart Home, but a resourceful family companion. In addition to her sharp, modern design, she embodies a warm and unique personality, with intuitive conversational abilities and recognition of individual family members - making her beyond a robotic device.

Rokid emphasizes premium quality in every facet of build from software and hardware to industrial design and manufacturing. With our full-stack technologies developed in-house., Rokid’s industry-leading performance is based on the company’s proprietary software and hardware designs.

About Rokid Corporation, Ltd.

With offices in San Francisco, Calif., Hangzhou and Beijing, China, Rokid Corporation, Ltd. was founded in July of 2014. Rokid is in the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) category. The global staff of over 90 features over 15 PhDs and more than 30 Master’s holders, which include prominent scientists, engineers, and business leaders with expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics and manufacturing. For more information, please visit us at http://www.rokid.com/about and keep up to date on our progress on Facebook.

