SAE International is seeking industry professionals to participate in its Additive Manufacturing (AMS-AM) Committee’s new Polymer Subcommittee.

Established in July 2015, AMS-AM’s initial standardization project addressed metallic materials and processes for laser powder bed fusion produced nickel-based alloy 625. Given the unique certification requirements for critical aerospace applications, in October 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) submitted a tasking letter to SAE requesting the development of specifications for additive manufacturing technologies which will support the FAA in preparing guidance material for AM certification.

Based upon industry requests, the committee is expanding its activities to address polymeric additive manufacturing material systems. A virtual meeting is scheduled Thursday, January 19.

Participation on the SAE International’s AMS-AM Polymer Subcommittee is open to individuals from aircraft and spacecraft manufacturers, engine manufacturers, material suppliers, equipment suppliers, operators, regulatory authorities, and research organizations. Anyone interested in supporting this initiative and serving on the subcommittee, please respond to Laura Feix, Aerospace Standards Engineer, SAE International, by emailing laura(dot)feix(at)sae(dot)org or calling +1-724-799-9198.

The primary objectives of the AMS-AM Committee are to:



Develop Aerospace Material Specifications (AMS) for the procurement of additive precursor and manufactured materials (including metals, plastics, ceramics, composites, and hybrids) made by additive technologies,

Develop specifications for processing and fabrication of aerospace end products,

Establish a system to ensure material specifications are controlled and traceable to statistically substantiated data.

