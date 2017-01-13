“MaxOut has the unique capability to help a wide variety of rehabilitative clients," said Matt Cubbler, MaxOut's VP/COO.

MaxOut Strength Studio and The Fighting Back Scholarship Program (FBSP) have announced that they have joined forces to launch an innovative, philanthropic, strength and rehabilitation based initiative whereby MaxOut Strength Studio in Royersford, PA would be the first official off-site location to receive referrals from FBSP.

FBSP provides financial assistance for post-rehabilitative exercise therapy to individuals recovering from life changing injuries and illnesses through its ongoing scholarship program. Now, with the collaboration with MaxOut Strength Studio, it will have the opportunity to take its support for its clients one step further by offering FBSP recipients access to its first affiliate rehabilitation location.

“Matt Cubbler, MaxOut’s VP/COO, has personally spearheaded the strength rehabilitation program at MaxOut Strength Studio over the past 24 months and the results have been nothing less than outstanding,” said Scott Dillman, FBSP’s founder and executive director. “Over the past 15 months, Matt has worked with three FBSP clients and achieved tremendous success. An official relationship was the next progression of the evolution of that program.”

As a result of MaxOut Strength Studio’s continued success working with neurological and neuromuscular clients, the company has revealed that it will be expanding its business focus to provide its revolutionary strength rehabilitation services to the general public.

According to Cubbler, “MaxOut has the unique capability to help a wide variety of rehabilitative clients. Whether it is the more traditional orthopedic type of injuries or those suffering from a stroke, multiple sclerosis or other neurological/neuromuscular injuries or diseases, we are able to increase strength, mobility and functionality in the special needs clients we serve.”

MaxOut Strength Studio is unlike any other post-surgical/injury rehabilitation facility or fitness center. MaxOut Strength Studio uses its proprietary technology, The Barwis MethodsTM Tower, and proven methodology to create amazing strength and functionality results in all of its clientele. The scientific principles found in Wolff’s Law, and the use of eccentric loading, is at the core of the programs offered at MaxOut Strength Studio.

What makes the eccentric loading possible is The Barwis MethodsTM Tower. When married to standard gym equipment, a prescribed amount of stress is able to be focused on a particular area of the body. The Barwis MethodsTM Tower then provides a measured amount of lift assistance during each repetition. This capability allows new muscle fiber to form, increases bone density and ultimately improves function and stability to the targeted area of the body – in less time and with better results – than traditional methodologies. Only through this method are these results possible.

Over the past 24 months, MaxOut has worked with, and had tremendous success with, clients suffering with multiple sclerosis, ALS, cerebral palsy, strokes, and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a host of orthopedic injuries.

About MaxOut Strength Studio

MaxOut Strength Studio is focused on building the inner and outer strength of its clientele through the use of its proprietary technology, The Barwis Methods™ Tower, its unique approach to leadership development and its community outreach training programs. It is the first in its industry to provide a holistic, total body wellness approach to strength training in this capacity.

For more information, please visit http://www.maxoutstudio.com

About Fighting Back Scholarship Program

Based in Malvern, PA, the mission of the Fighting Back Scholarship Program (FBSP) is to provide financial assistance for post-rehabilitative exercise to individuals recovering from life changing injuries and illnesses.

In most medical settings, a patient’s insurance usually covers only a limited number of rehabilitative visits. Once those visits have expired and the patient is released from care, insurance coverage ends – and so does the recovery process for many.

FBSP was created in 1989 to assist individuals without the financial resources necessary to participate in a rehabilitative exercise program. Receiving ongoing rehabilitation helps to develop and maintain mobility, strength, and increase confidence. This is accomplished in a supportive community that embraces not only the client, but also the families of those who are fighting back.

The second part of its mission is to recognize individuals in the program for their courage, desire and perseverance at the annual “Achievement Night”. This year, they will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary.

For more information, please visit http://www.fightingbacksp.org/index.html