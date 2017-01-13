Former TV News Anchor Denise Keniston Launches New Website

Denise Keniston announced today the launch of her new website (http://denisekeniston.com/) offering marketing tips to business owners along with a more comprehensive understanding of Keniston’s professional background.

The new website has a clean uncluttered design, easy to navigate functionality and rich content focused on how Denise Keniston can help organizations and individuals.

Business owners will find this website especially helpful because it features free educational blog post, helpful videos, educational webinars, and downloadable infographics.

“As a marketing professional, I think it is really important to provide business owners with useful information to increase their sales and improve their businesses,” said Denise Keniston.

The launch of the website is part of a multi-platform content initiative, which includes an accompanying YouTube channel, blog, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest accounts.

“2017 is all about content creation that is original and authentic. My team is producing original videos, photography, blog writing all in support of the new website,” said Denise Keniston.

About Denise Keniston

Denise Keniston is an entrepreneur and former TV news anchor. After leaving the TV news business, she founded Keniston and Company which grew to $10M annually. She frequently writes and speaks about marketing, social media, and entrepreneurship.