Exelus, Inc. (http://www.exelusinc.com) announced that it has received the Tibbetts Award for its breakthrough technology – ExSact which produces alkylate (a high-octane gasoline blendstock) from LPG feedstocks. "It has taken us many years to achieve this breakthrough," says Mitrajit Mukherjee, founder and president of Exelus, "and we are honored to receive the Tibbetts Award, which recognizes the dedication and perseverance that went towards developing and commercializing the ExSact technology." Mukherjee received the award on behalf of Exelus at a White House ceremony.

The demand for cleaner burning gasoline blend components is increasing globally, driven primarily by environmental mandates and high performance engines. Alkylate, isomerate and ethanol are the main components being used to meet this demand. Among these, alkylate is the ideal clean fuel component because it has a high octane rating, exhibits low vapor pressure, low sulfur levels, and contains no aromatics or olefins.

Mr. Tom Hickey, Director of Business Development at Exelus, says, "the ExSact technology represents a significant opportunity for the oil-refining industry. It enables refineries throughout the world to produce alkylate cost-effectively using green solid-acid catalysts. The Tibbetts award to Exelus acknowledges the spirit of technological innovation that transformed a simple idea into a commercial technology that is being licensed world-wide." The versatile ExSact technology can now be used to produce high-octane alkylate in both new and existing alkylation units from feedstocks produced from natural gas, petroleum and bio-mass

Exelus Inc develops and licenses "cleaner-by-design" technologies to produce chemicals and transportation fuels from natural gas, petroleum and biomass derived feedstocks.