W.F. Taylor, LLC (Taylor), an industry leader in the adhesives and coatings markets, and Chattanooga-based Spray-Lock, Inc. (Spray-Lock), a leading manufacturer of spray-based adhesives, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic marketing alliance through which they will better serve their customers with innovative and environmentally friendly adhesives for light construction and floor covering installations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Taylor and Spray-Lock will create an alliance through which each company will market the other’s adhesives as a complement to their conventional product lines. As a result, both companies will have the ability to present information on a broader, more diverse selection of trowel and spray applied adhesives to their customers.

“Taylor has always been at the forefront of technology and innovation when it comes to adhesives, and this strategic alliance with Spray-Lock is no different,” said Dan Pelton, CEO of Taylor. “By marketing our adhesive products together, Taylor will now have a product portfolio that can serve as a single source for innovative, environmentally friendly adhesives capable of meeting every need of our customers, regardless of the installation variables.”

Fred Land, president and CEO of Spray-Lock, continued, “Forming a marketing alliance with Taylor is a win-win for both companies and our customers. While our Spray-Lock Technology offers the fastest, most efficient flooring adhesive solution for today's fast-track building process, we also understand there are installations where a Taylor adhesive is a better fit for certain needs our customers have from time to time. On these occasions, Spray-Lock will promote and recommend Taylor’s adhesives for these installations.”

For the past several decades, Taylor and Spray-Lock have led their respective segments of the adhesives industry in the development of advanced, high-performance products using safe, earth-friendly technologies. Officials with both companies said the strategic marketing alliance does not represent a merger of the two companies. Rather, both companies do expect the marketing alliance to create synergy between the two companies as they work on developing the next generation of adhesive products, ensuring both companies will continue to lead the industry in driving product innovations that address the rapidly evolving needs of the construction and floor covering industries.

# # #

About W.F. Taylor, LLC

Since the 1980s, designing for the environment has been part of W.F. Taylor’s innovative fabric. Taylor’s Research and Development Team design the highest performing flooring adhesives in the industry with the environment, health and safety in mind. With over half of its products independently tested and awarded environmental certifications, W.F. Taylor has led the flooring adhesive industry in progressive environmental practices. For more information, visit http://www.wftaylor.com.

About Spray-Lock, Inc.

Since 1998, Spray-Lock has been developing spray-based adhesive based on a safe, earth-friendly adhesive technology that provides customers with maximum adhesion and immediate access after installation. Today, Spray-Lock has become the preferred worldwide choice for spray adhesives with its full line of Premium Eco-Adhesives that are individually designed and engineered for a wide variety of applications in the construction industry, including resilient sheet flooring, LVT and VCT, to carpet tile, wall coverings and ceramic tile. For more information, visit http://www.spraylock.com.