Ziggi's Coffee to Open First Franchise Location in Northern Colorado

Ziggi's Coffee franchisees, Steve (left) and Jill (right) Anderson, stand at the site of their new Ziggi's Coffee drive-thru location on the corner of 43rd St. and Taft in Loveland, Colo. We are thrilled to start 2017 with plans to open the first of many franchise locations

Ziggi’s Coffee, the leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru company, announced today that it will be expanding its presence in Colorado with its first franchise location to be built in Loveland, Colo. starting in early 2017. The news comes just six months after announcing that the locally-owned company would start franchising for the first time in its 12-year history.

The new 450-sqaure foot double-sided drive-thru location will be located at the corner of 43rd Street and Taft in Loveland, and is owned and operated by Steve and Jill Anderson, of Loveland, Colo., who were the first franchisees to sign with Ziggi’s Coffee in August of this past year. Additional details for the official grand opening have yet to be determined at this time.

“We are thrilled to start 2017 with plans to open the first of many franchise locations since making our unique opportunity available,” said Brandon Knudsen, president and founder of Ziggi’s Coffee. “Steve and Jill are excellent franchise partners to work with and we look forward to the success they will have with their store and representing our brand.”

Ziggi’s menu features a wide range of flavorful offerings and items that can be customized to please a variety of taste buds, including sustainably-sourced coffee from Denver-based Coda Coffee and handcrafted espresso drinks. In addition to its beverages, Ziggi’s Coffee also offers crave-worthy, locally-made food items.

“As frequent Ziggi’s customers prior to signing our franchise agreement, we’ve always loved everything about the company. From the people to the drinks and food items, we’ve always had a pleasant experience,” said Steve Anderson, Ziggi’s Coffee franchise owner. “We can’t wait to bring the same experience we’ve had to this Northern Colorado community.”

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, the leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise, is dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With eight existing Colorado locations, and additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S. To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit http://www.ziggiscoffee.com/franchise or follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.