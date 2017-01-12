MediExcel Health Plan Grants Wish for Local Child

MediExcel Executive Director, Tina Jenkins in the middle with Anett

Anett, 4, is like many girls her age who have an affinity for princesses and fairy tales. Unlike most girls her age though, Anett is dealing with a life-threatening autoimmune disorder that requires countless medical treatments and doctor visits. During one of these visits to MediExcel—located in Mexico, providing healthcare for San Diego employers —Anett was referred to Make-A-Wish® San Diego to receive a wish.

“We worked with our medical team in Mexico to refer Anett, who otherwise would not have access to the wonderful work of Make-A-Wish San Diego,” said Tina Jenkins, MediExcel Executive Director, “I am delighted we could bring the vision of these two organizations together, in a cross-border collaboration, to make this wish possible for Anett.”

MediExcel not only made it possible for Anett to receive her wish by making her referral, but also chose to fund Anett’s wish for the ultimate Princess Shopping Spree. As a fun part of her wish experience, MediExcel surprised Anett at the Make-A-Wish office on Monday, January 9 to reveal that her wish will be coming true…a wish for a shopping spree where she will dress up as her favorite princess and be accompanied by her very own princess escort.

“Wishes like Anett’s are more than just nice to have,” said Chris Sichel, Make-A-Wish San Diego President & CEO, “they represent an impactful part of treatment for wish kids and their entire family during a very difficult time in their lives.”

MediExcel Director Anthony Llompart says the great work of Make-A-Wish San Diego is consistent with their company’s mission of providing quality, innovative access to healthcare and restoration of health for its members. “We are honored to support Anett’s wish and excited to be able to do it in collaboration with an organization like Make-A-Wish San Diego,” shares Llompart.

About MediExcel

MediExcel Health Plan is a California licensed, ACA compliant HMO, which specializes in cross-border healthcare. MediExcel offers covered health benefit services to employer groups and their employees in San Diego and Imperial County. Healthcare is delivered at its all-inclusive healthcare campus in Tijuana, MX and through its Medical Network in Mexicali, MX. For more information about MediExcel Health plan, please visit http://www.mediexcel.com.

About Make-A-Wish San Diego

Make-A-Wish San Diego grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions in San Diego and Imperial Counties to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Since its inception in 1983, the San Diego chapter has granted more than 3,900 wishes to children in our community. In the coming year, the organization anticipates granting over 230 wishes for local children and hosting over 250 wish kids from other states to grant their wish in San Diego. At Make-A-Wish, the goal is simple: to come into a child’s life during a difficult time and provide hope and a much-needed break from the daily challenges they are forced to face. For more information about Make-A-Wish San Diego, visit us online at http://www.sandiego.wish.org or call us at (858) 707-9474.

