Three Brothers Bakery Celebrates The Big Game, Mardi Gras

Football-shaped King Cake at Three Brothers Bakery (Photo credit: Three Brothers Bakery) "With the Big Game coming to Houston this year, we hope to see our football-shaped King Cake become the go-to party dessert for our customers," said Robert Jucker, bakery co-owner.

This Mardi Gras season, Houston fan favorite, Three Brothers Bakery, will offer a new twist on a classic dessert, with a special football-shaped edition of its famous King Cake. Three Brothers Bakery will also bring back last year’s favorite hybrid dessert, the King Cake Cheesecake.

Three Brothers Bakery has been developing its King Cake recipe for years, traveling to Louisiana to discover what makes the perfect traditional King Cake. Available in three sizes to feed groups from eight up to 24 people, the King Cakes from Three Brothers Bakery are made in the classic Louisiana style, filled with cream cheese or fruit flavors and topped with colorful sanding sugar on white icing. A small plastic baby is included with each of the sweet desserts, allowing the giver of the King Cake to hide the surprise within the cake. Whoever finds the baby is tagged as the person to bring the next King Cake.

Additionally, the King Cake Cheesecake is a delicious combination of traditional, creamy Cheesecake, sprinkled with sanding sugar, atop a sweet King Cake crust.

“Our King Cake has become one of our signature items, and we are thrilled with how it brings a real piece of Louisiana Mardi Gras tradition to Houston,” says Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker. “With the Big Game coming to Houston this year, we hope to see our football-shaped King Cake become the go-to party dessert for our customers.”

For this year’s Big Game, Three Brothers Bakery can also create custom cupcakes, cookies and cakes in festive colors and themes, or put together a tray of cookies and sweets perfect for any party. In addition to these hand-decorated items, Three Brothers Bakery has its own game-winning, crowd-pleasing dessert in the form of its famous triple-layered Pumpecapple Piecake.

At 11 inches tall and 23 pounds, the Pumpecapple Piecake is a dessert of super proportions, including an apple pie baked in a spice cake, an award-winning pecan pie baked inside a chocolate cake and a pumpkin pie baked inside a spice cake, covered in cream cheese icing and topped with pecan pieces and a caramel drizzle.

For more information regarding Three Brothers Bakery, Mardi Gras items or any of its other sweet products, please contact Amy Verbout at 713-225-0880, or amy(at)integrateagency(dot)com.

About Three Brothers Bakery

The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and were preserved despite the family’s concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation, and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 12393 Kingsride Lane, and 4606 Washington Ave where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who just happen to be bakers.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation bakers produce mostly dairy-free breads and pastries, cookies, a full line of specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom birthday, special occasion, wedding and groom’s cakes using only the highest quality ingredients.

The Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie was named “the best mail order pecan pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine, bakery owner, Bobby Jucker competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge’ and has been seen on Food Network’s Outrageous Food. Three Brothers won “Best Mail-Order Pies 2012” from Bon Appetit, as well as Modern Baking’s “2013 Retail Bakery of the Year” and was part of The Knot’s “2010-2013 Best of Weddings” and “Hall of Fame” picks. Most recently, Three Brothers Bakery was named #11 in “America’s 50 Best Bakeries” by The Daily Meal, and was awarded the 2013 Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Business of the Year by the Houston division of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Three Brothers Bakery is a certified Woman-Owned Business through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and a State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business.

Follow Three Brothers Bakery on Facebook and Twitter for Houston area news, information and events.