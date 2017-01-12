TRC's national headquarters now located in Fort Washington, PA With urban areas still teeming with these devices, our focus now is to educate those who live and work in these communities about this issue and empower them to take action. The best way to do this is to be woven into their geographic fabric.

Effective Jan. 1st, the Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) has moved its national headquarters to 500 Office Center Drive, Suite 400, Fort Washington, Pa. Located in Washington, D.C. since its 1998 inception, the move positions them more centrally to major metropolitan hubs that have a higher incident rate of outdated mercury thermostats.

“To date, the TRC has eliminated more than two million mercury-containing thermostats from the environment,” said TRC’s Executive Director Ryan Kiscaden. “With urban areas still teeming with these devices, our focus now is to educate those who live and work in these communities about this issue and empower them to take action. The best way to do this is to be woven into their geographic fabric.”

In addition to its 2017 outreach goals, TRC’s board of directors feel that the move offers other advantages as well.

“The Greater Philadelphia Region is centrally located between the nation’s capital and its financial epicenter,” said Kiscaden. “Building relationships with government officials, non-governmental organizations, the environmental community, and corporate stakeholders is key to the success of our new focus. With greater support and involvement from these parties, our message will have greater reach and impact.”

For more information about TRC and to find a mercury-containing thermostat recycling location, visit thermostat-recycle.org.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corporation (TRC) was founded in 1998 as an industry-funded nonprofit. It is supported by 29 manufacturers who branded and sold mercury thermostats, in the U.S., prior to clean technology becoming more readily available.

With a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide, the agency has recovered over 2.1 million thermostats, or 10 tons of mercury, to date. All costs to transport and properly dispose of recovered thermostats are assumed by TRC.

Visit thermostat-recycle.org to learn more and find a recycling location near you.