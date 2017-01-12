WineCountryRomance.com Shares Top 5 Places to Say “I Love You”

Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country

Temecula Valley Southern California beckons lovers with panoramic views, diverse wines and breathtaking sunsets. Whether floating above the vineyards, riding through the vines in a carriage or enjoying food and wine in a romantic setting, WineCountryRomance.com shares Valentine specials that will make every couple say, "I love you." Known for wedding proposals, destination weddings, and anniversary celebrations, Temecula Valley is a lovers’ paradise, just 60 minutes from San Diego and Orange County and 90 minutes from Los Angeles.

Stay Among the Vineyards

Visitors can stay the night at a quaint bed and breakfast, villa or bungalow almost an arms-reach from the vines, or choose from an unforgettable Valentine’s package. Pechanga Resort & Casino Romance Package includes four-diamond accommodations, chocolate-covered strawberries and sparkling wine upon arrival, and 1pm late checkout. Temecula Creek Inn Date Night Package is a romantic one night stay that includes a $75 dining credit, in-room sparkling wine, bon bons, and 2pm late checkout if available.*Rates from $194 (Sun-Thurs) & $304 (Fri-Sat).*Some restrictions apply. Valid through 2/28/17. Temecula Creek Inn also has a Stay, Dine & Be Mine Package with a one night stay that includes a turn down service with rose petals, bon bons, $100 dining credit and breakfast for two. Rates from $345 and some restrictions apply, valid 2/12/17 – 2/14/17. Wilson Creek Manor offers a Romance in Wine Country Package that includes a one night stay, one dozen long stem roses, chocolate covered strawberries, a bottle of sparkling wine, a couples Swedish massage, a 90 minute wine and cheese social and an upgraded continental breakfast delivered to the room. The package is $625 all-inclusive and available February 12-14.

Float Above the Vineyards

Couples can watch the sunrise together in a hot air balloon floating over the vineyards. California Dreamin’ Valentine’s special runs from February 10-14 and includes the flight with a European-style breakfast, complete with mimosas, 2-for-1 wine tasting vouchers valid at Vindemia Winery and each couple will receive a bottle of Vindemia wine. Rates for the holiday weekend are $248 per person. Magical Adventure’s Romance package includes one bottle of champagne per couple and gourmet chocolates. The Romance Plus package includes a romantic overnight stay at a participating Bed & Breakfast. Price varies by B&B property but may be reserved with the balloon ride. A Grape Escape Valentine Wine Country Flight is valid from February 11-19 and includes a 60-75 minute scenic flight, chilled champagne or sparkling cider, continental breakfast, Honorary Aeronaut Souvenir certificate of flight, photo opportunity with a “Happy Valentine Day” banner, complimentary bottle of champagne or sparkling cider (per couple), discount card for wine tasting at Europa Village Winery. Rates are per person and vary depending on the flight day chosen.

Ride in a Horse Drawn Carriage

There is something magically romantic about a horse and carriage ride through wine country. Temecula Carriage Company offers private horse drawn carriage rides for couples, complete with an intimate vineyard sunset, a bottle of sparkling wine and a picnic basket of goodies. Reservations for a one or two hour ride are available.

Dine Surrounded by Beautiful Scenery

Meritage at Callaway Vineyard & Winery will have a pre fixe Valentine’s dinner on February 14, as well as Valentine specials the prior weekend and sweetheart wine flight in their tasting room. Creekside Grille at Wilson Creek Winery will have an elegant four-course romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day for $99 per couple (+ tax and gratuity), including a bottle of Sparkling. Cork|Fire Kitchen at Temecula Creek Inn will have a three-course dinner overlooking the beautiful view of the golf course on Tuesday, February 14 at $65 per person.

Celebrate at AAA Four Diamond Pechanga Resort & Casino

Feel the love with delicious dinning specials at seven of Pechanga Resort & Casino restaurants on Valentine’s Day. Spa Pechanga will pair their standard couples massage with a bottle of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries from their on-site patisserie. For a big treat, don’t miss their annual extravagant Pechanga Chocolate Decadence & Wine Festival on February 10 and 11.

