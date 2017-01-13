2,000+ Attendees from Hospitals and Health Systems Across the Nation

233 Great Health System Executives Speaking with 300+ Speakers Total including:



Arnold Schwarzenegger, 38th Governor of California and Cultrual Icon

Jay Leno, Comedian and Former Host, The Tonight Show

Marna Borgstrom, MPH CEO of Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Hospital

Delos M. Cosgrove, MD, President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic

Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health

Rodney F. Hochman, MD, President and CEO of Providence Health & Services

Redonda Miller, MD, MBA, President of The Johns Hopkins Hospital

John Jay Shannon, MD, CEO of Cook County Health and Hospitals System

Johnese Spisso, MPA, President of UCLA Health, CEO of UCLA Hospital System and Associate Vice Chancellor of Health Services

To view additional information about the event, please click here.

2,000+ Attendees from Hospitals and Health Systems Across the Nation.

Great topics and speakers focused on strategy, heath system alignment and growth, physician integration, improving profitability, ACOs & key specialties.

Unique opportunities to network with Hospital and Health System Executives: 1 in 5 Attendees are from a Hospital or Health System C-Suite.

Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors:

Allscripts, American Well, AnalyticsMD, athenahealt, Biomerieux, BIPI, Emerus, HIS, Intel, Mallinckrodt, McKesson Medical Surgical, McKesson Technology Solutions, Medecision, Medline, Medtronic, Nuance, OptionCare, Regent, Sodexo, Sunquest Information Systems, Surgical Directions, Syncera, TD Bank, TriscendNP, True Health Diagnostics, VMware, Willis Towers Watson, Yext, Zotec.

To Register:

Visit http://www.beckershospitalreview.com/conference/

Email: registration(at)beckershealthcare.com

Call: 800.417.2035