Union Street Media, a leading real estate marketing and technology firm, will lend its expertise to next week’s Inman Connect event as part of the “Using Technology to Recruit Agents” panel on Tuesday, January 17, at 2:55 p.m. Rachel Allard, Union Street Media’s Vice President of Operations, has been invited to speak on this panel, leveraging her experience and the company’s approach to educate attendees during the annual industry gathering.

This panel, which takes place during the Broker Connect portion of the event, covers technology-based solutions and strategies to find and hire top real estate talent in today’s competitive market. Allard will be joined on stage by Bill Lublin, CEO of Century 21 Advantage Gold, Philadelphia's largest Century 21 firm, and the Founder of the Social Media Marketing Institute. Sherry Chris, President & CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, will moderate the panel.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this upcoming Broker Connect panel,” said Allard. "Union Street Media prides itself on its success leveraging technology for effective real estate marketing. We also know how difficult attracting top talent can be and brokers who are using digital to establish and cultivate agent communities are seeing a lot of success in this area. This panel is the perfect platform to continue leading the conversation around this topic.”

For more information about Union Street Media, visit http://www.unionstreetmedia.com. For more information on the Inman Connect event and this panel, visit http://www.inman.com/icny17.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Burlington, VT, Union Street Media specializes in digital marketing and advertising for real estate companies. Using innovative web based software and a well-rounded digital marketing strategy, Union Street Media works to connect real estate professionals to what matters most: their customers. With a focus on creating data-driven results, Union Street Media’s websites ensure optimal performance and accessibility through a functional, user-friendly platform. The responsive design works to capture user engagement and convert more leads by employing state of the art integrated IDX search features, personalized high-quality content, and exceptional cross-platform compatibility. Union Street Media’s comprehensive marketing strategy helps clients build a better understanding of their digital customer and works across digital and social channels to help brands attract, engage and retain leads. For more information, please visit http://www.unionstreetmedia.com.