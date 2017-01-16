To celebrate this milestone, we’ve built this year’s contest to create a meaningful yet unforgettable trip for our top publishers."- Farshad, Fardad, CEO GlobalWide Media

GlobalWide Media, an industry leader in data-driven marketing, officially launched the 15th edition of its renowned publisher appreciation program, Out of Bounds, today at the Affiliate Summit West conference in Las Vegas.

To celebrate the 15th annual Out of Bounds contest, the company will be taking winners to two of the most exciting cities in the world: Tokyo and Kyoto.

The largest and longest-running of its kind, Out of Bounds is an annual contest where GlobalWide Media's publishers can enter to win the trip of a lifetime. From the beaches of Brazil to the snowy peaks of Canada to cultural hubs like Bali and Croatia, GlobalWide Media has taken the top publishers in the performance marketing industry on fourteen incredible trips.

"To celebrate this milestone, we’ve built this year’s Out of Bounds contest to create a meaningful yet unforgettable trip for our top publishers that mixes the modern luxuries of Tokyo with the traditional experiences of Kyoto, as well as mixing leisure activities with networking and business opportunities," said Farshad Fardad, Chief Executive Officer for GlobalWide Media.

This year, 18 winners will relax in peaceful onsens, take in world-renowned nightlife, dine in neon-lit skyscrapers, tour historic temples and experience the best of both cities.

This year's contest will run January 15th – December 31st, 2017. Participants can enter to win in one of three categories: top revenue generating, top mobile revenue generating, and top incremental increase. Four additional opportunities to win will be announced throughout 2017.

For more information about Out of Bounds Japan, please visit http://outofboundscontest.com

About GlobalWide Media

GlobalWide Media is a data-driven digital marketing leader, providing premium media solutions for the world's leading brands and agencies. Powered by data science, GlobalWide Media connects advertisers with high-performing audiences through direct response and brand campaigns. Using thousands of unique proprietary data points, our technology makes accurate monetary predictions, maximizing brand awareness and profit. Over the past decade, GlobalWide Media has helped shape the performance marketing industry by delivering high-quality traffic on a global scale through display, social media, e-mail, search, mobile and video marketing.