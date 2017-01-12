Gilbane Cares: Safety To be recognized for our commitment to safety is the highest compliment and further representation of Gilbane’s dedication to the safety of our team members, trade contractors and the communities where we build,” notes Dennis Mullen, Safety Director NE

Leading global construction and facilities-related services firm, Gilbane Building Company, was recently honored with a Platinum Safety Award in Building Construction from the Connecticut Construction Industries Association (CCIA).

CCIA’s Safety Committee established the Safety Recognition Awards to encourage safety in construction and recognize companies that maintain a formal safety and health program or related policies and procedures. In order to be recognized at the Platinum level, recipients must have met or exceeded national safety statistics. Awards are presented across three categories: Heavy/Civil Construction, Building Construction and Specialty Construction.

“We are honored to receive this award from the Connecticut Construction Industries Association. To be recognized for our commitment to safety is the highest compliment and further representation of Gilbane’s dedication to the safety of our team members, trade contractors and the communities where we build,” notes Dennis Mullen, Safety Director for New England.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world. A builder in Connecticut since 1944, Gilbane has grown to become one of the largest providers of construction management services in Connecticut. Gilbane opened an office in Glastonbury in 1984 and has remained a leader in the delivery of comprehensive pre-construction, construction management services and construction administration. In 2014, Gilbane was named Contractor of the Year by Engineering News Record (ENR) for the Tri-State Area (NY, NJ, CT) and the #3 Top Construction Firm in the State of Connecticut in 2013 according to Book of Lists CT. Gilbane is ranked one of the top three best construction firms in the State of CT by the Connecticut Subcontractors Association.

