Philippe Généreux, an interventional cardiologist internationally known for his novel research, has been named Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at Morristown Medical Center.

Généreux has served and his currently serving as the primary or co- investigator on more than 20 clinical trials—many that have changed the way interventional cardiology is practiced—and has been published more than 300 times in peer-reviewed cardiology journals.

Under Généreux’s guidance, Morristown Medical Center will expand its capability to offer high-quality minimally invasive heart intervention, and ensure inclusion in new single, multi-center, national and international clinical trials, offering patients the most advanced treatments and interventions available.

“Philippe Généreux’s arrival at Morristown Medical Center is evidence of our deep commitment to researching the long-term success of devices and interventions,” said Will Neate, director of the cardiovascular service line for Morristown Medical Center. “Généreux’s deep analysis and diagnostic validation of clinical trial data will ensure we continue to implement the most effective treatment protocols, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

A celebrated researcher since the beginning of his career, he was awarded the prestigious Thomas J. Linnemeier Spirit of Interventional Cardiology Young Investigator Award at the 2012 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) scientific symposium, the world's premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiology.

“Morristown Medical Center is an attractive career opportunity for me, as the research conducted through its cardiology program is on par with that from much larger institutions,” Généreux said. “I look forward to continuing the momentum already established, and ensuring Morristown Medical Center continues its trajectory to become a world-class cardiology research institute.”

Généreux currently serves as Director of the Angiographic Core Laboratory for the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease.

He is also a practicing interventional cardiologist at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal in Canada, and was a prior faculty of Columbia University Medical Center in New York.

He received his medical degree from the Université de Montréal, Québec, Canada,and performed his interventional cardiology and structural heart fellowship at Columbia University. His research interests include transcatheter valve therapy, high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention, novel therapeutic approach to coronary artery calcification, less invasive radial approach, and risk stratification of patient undergoing coronary intervention and aortic valve replacement.

