AlayaCare, home healthcare’s first outcome focused software platform, announced today their partnership with Envigor Private Home Care, a leading home based health and support services agency in Brisbane, Australia. The partnership reflects two entrepreneurial organizations that are capitalizing on the critical need to bring leading edge software to home care providers.

Legislative changes and reforms by the Australian Department of Health have created a service environment that will provide consumers and families greater choice, control and flexibility in services delivered in their home. As a result, providers will rethink the process used to manage consumer information. This is particular to where information can be utilized to inform service provision and facilitate regulatory compliance. Envigor, is uniquely positioned to contribute to the required product adaptations to give providers (and therefore consumers and their families) access to the systems that will achieve this goal. Furthermore, their knowledge and perspective on client centric experiences is invaluable to the product.

CEO of AlayaCare, Adrian Schauer states, “We’re very keen to enter this market and believe we can dramatically improve operations for aged care providers while achieving better health outcomes.” Schauer adds, “We’re thrilled about our partnership with Envigor and their enthusiasm to help us bring a modernized, consumer-focused platform to Australia.”

Envigor boasts a team of trusted professionals, including some of Australia’s most experienced and innovative leaders in the field of Aged Care who work to ensure Envigor delivers daily on the group’s promise of an unprecedented level of home care.

CEO of Envigor, Nick Loudon states, “We have been looking for some time for a product that allows us to better manage the information we collect and we are very excited to be partnering with a software company that is as committed to improving the health outcomes of consumers as we are. Outstanding customer service is central to the way we work with our clients at Envigor. The introduction of AlayaCare to the Australian market means that the relationship we have with our clients will move to a new level of accountability and transparency.”

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is a provider of revolutionary cloud-based home healthcare software. With a product spanning clinical documentation, back office functionality, client and family portals, remote patient monitoring, and mobile care worker functionality, AlayaCare offers a platform for agencies to propel towards innovation and home care of the future. For more information, or to book a demo visit http://www.alayacare.com/

About Envigor Private Home Care

Envigor Private Home Care is a provider of home care services and part of the Seasons Group providing private Aged Care. We believe in providing not just exemplary customer service, but working closely with clients and their families in providing tailored affordable care solutions. Envigor is an approved provider with the Department of Health and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, and prides itself on innovation that has seen it expand recently into other areas of aged and community care including the development of a health monitoring platform for clients. The partnership with AlayaCare brings a client management platform to the Australian market that is fully mobile, intuitive and allows for a high level of transparency between providers and consumers.

