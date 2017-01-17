Mona Spa and Laser Owner Mona Sappenfield joins "Ink Master" Tattoo Artist Jeremy Miller to show off the PiQo4™ tattoo removal laser at an open house at the Memphis aesthetic spa in October 2016. “This innovative laser treatment system is very powerful and more efficient in getting faster and more complete results,” said Sappenfield. "Offering safe, results-oriented treatments to clients has been my passion for over 30 years.” Past News Releases RSS The Secret is Out: Reversing the...

An internationally-recognized aesthetic spa in Memphis is the first in the state of Tennessee to provide the most advanced laser tattoo removal treatment available. Whether it’s a full tattoo removal or a partial tattoo removal to prepare for a new or cover-up tattoo, the twenty percent of the population who regret their tattoo(s) can restore their skin with the breakthrough PiQo4™ tattoo removal laser at Mona Spa and Laser.

Mona Sappenfield, an industry leader in aesthetic treatments and owner of the 25-year-old West Tennessee business, is helping those with unwanted tattoos revise their image by providing access to laser tattoo removal treatments in an effort to rebuild or reinforce their confidence in how they look.

Sappenfield knows the impact appearance can have on navigating one’s life experiences—regardless of socio-economic status or personal history. She wants to make the best aesthetic services available to people who want to look their best but may have tattoos or marks they no longer desire or that may hinder their opportunities and goals.

“I want my clients to understand that we are helping their lives with aesthetic care and grooming,” said Sappenfield. “At many levels, they can improve their self-esteem, relationships, and job acceptance by how they feel and look. Offering safe, results-oriented treatments to clients has been my passion for over 30 years.”

Mona Spa and Laser can now provide those with light or dark skin an effective treatment for removing skin blemishes and all nine of the most common tattoo ink colors, whereas most common tattoo removal lasers are less safe and less effective.

“This innovative laser treatment system is very powerful and more efficient in getting faster and more complete results,” said Sappenfield. “It has proven to get more treatments from one machine with multiple hand pieces for multiple services—other devices are not as multifunctional. In fact, we are in the process of moving two devices out due to the new PiQo4.”

The PiQo4™ laser treatment features the world’s most advanced tattoo removal and skin restoration technology and is the only FDA-cleared picosecond and nanosecond laser with four wavelengths for advanced treatment of tattoos and pigmented lesions. The treatment area is larger, more powerful, and safer than the previous generation lasers, and its advanced features result in a reported 40 percent fewer treatments needed—with some patients only needing one or two treatments to achieve desired results.

Mona Spa and Laser is also an active member of the local community, participating in the March of Dimes Celebrity Chef Dinner and the Junior Leagues Merry Marketplace every year. In addition, Sappenfield opened her doors to the community for an annual Heartfelt Holiday Open House earlier this month.

About Mona Spa and Laser

Mona Spa and Laser in Memphis, Tenn. is a 25-year old aesthetics spa owned and operated by Mona Sappenfield and specializing in non-ablative, non-invasive, and no-downtime skin rejuvenation for healthy and vibrant skin. Sappenfield is a state leader in her field, serving as a Tennessee Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board Member and a Tennessee Subject Matter Expert, as well as being a CIDESCO Diplomaté, an ASLMS Fellow, and NCEA-certified. She is dedicated to discovering safe new aesthetic products and devices to offer innovative and results-oriented treatments. By helping people look and feel better, Mona Spa and Laser provides solutions to skin and appearance problems that can disrupt and lessen one’s quality of life. For more information visit http://www.monaspaandlaser.com.

About the PiQo4 Laser Treatment System

The PiQo4 Laser Treatment System is available from Zarin Medical™. Zarin provides a suite of lasers for aesthetic procedures (tattoo and hair removal, vascular conditions, etc.) and medical conditions (feminine rejuvenation, urogynecology, etc.). Contact Zarin toll-free at (844) 927-4600 or visit http://www.ZarinMedical.com for more information.