The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP), the largest association of Naturopathic Doctors in the U.S., and the Naturopathic Medical Students Association (NMSA), announced that they will offer a dual AANP-NMSA membership, enhancing membership value for both organizations. In addition, the NMSA's 2017 Annual Conference will be held at the same location as AANP2017, the Annual Convention, July 12-15, 2017, in Phoenix.

"Offering a dual organization membership and hosting our conferences at the same location will provide unique opportunities for us to help nurture tomorrow's Naturopathic Doctors," said Ryan Cliche, AANP executive director. "Also, having these two groups at the same conference location should be valuable for both attendees and sponsors and exhibitors supporting the events."

"We are excited about increasing opportunities for students to network with Naturopathic Doctors, creating a collaborative relationship with the AANP, and enhancing leadership development of future doctors and within our profession," said Brittany Krake, NMSA president.

Development of the program for AANP2017, the Annual Convention is already underway. The acclaimed NMSA Cup, an inter-chapter collegiate bowl trivia competition for naturopathic medical students, will be held alongside activities designed to bring the naturopathic communities together. Additionally, a third organization will be in attendance: The World Naturopathic Federation's General Assembly will hold their annual convention at AANP2017.

Convention sponsorship opportunities are available. Sponsors have the opportunity to support and engage three different conferences and a global audience at one location, saving them time and resources.

Exhibit booth sales are now open. Interested parties can visit the AANP website to view available sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.

NMSA members will have the opportunity to opt-in for a dual membership beginning immediately. Interested students should contact the NMSA to sign up for membership at info[at]naturopathicstudent[dot]org.

About the AANP:

The American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) is the professional association that represents licensed Naturopathic Doctors. The AANP strives to make naturopathic medicine available to every American, and to increase recognition of Naturopathic Doctors as the identified authorities on natural medicine. Learn more at http://www.naturopathic.org.

About the NMSA:

The Naturopathic Medical Student Association (NMSA) is an international, student-governed 501(c)3 non-profit organization established to support naturopathic medical students at accredited schools in the USA and Canada. The NMSA provides access to unique leadership experiences and educational resources, as well as increased access to information on how to succeed in our future careers as healthcare professionals. Learn more at https://naturopathicstudent.org.