Leading global investigations firm Nardello & Co., today announced that it has been appointed the independent investigator called for by the settlement agreement between the State of New York and leading tobacco manufacturers, including RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and Philip Morris, USA. Nardello & Co.’s investigation will determine the number of tribal cigarette packs sold to New York consumers on which New York State did not collect Excise Tax in 2015 and 2017. Pursuant to the settlement agreement, the tobacco companies are entitled to a credit towards their payments to the State of New York under the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. Nardello & Co.’s multiyear appointment begins immediately.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the New York State Attorney General’s office and the tobacco manufacturers to conduct this independent investigation,” said CEO Dan Nardello. “Our broad experience and capabilities in conducting complex investigations coupled with our reputation for independence, ideally positions us to support an important component of this settlement agreement."

Nardello & Co. will conduct its own investigation as well as consider evidence provided by the tobacco manufacturers and the New York State Attorney General’s office. Within 120 days Nardello & Co. will submit its determination of the number of tribal cigarette packs sold to New York consumers on which the State did not collect New York Excise Tax in calendar year 2015. Tribal cigarette packs are those which were sold, shipped or distributed, either directly or indirectly, on or through Native American reservations located in New York. Nardello & Co. will conduct a similar investigation for those sold in calendar year 2017.

This assignment is another high-profile matter in which Nardello & Co. has been appointed as the independent investigator. In April 2014, Nardello & Co. was selected by the Government of Abu Dhabi to conduct an investigation into allegations made by several news organizations and NGOs about allegedly abusive labor practices related to the thousands of migrant workers involved in building New York University’s campus in Abu Dhabi. In 2015, Nardello & Co. published a public report of its findings and recommendations which can be found here: http://bit.ly/1b6HEHJ. That report was widely recognized for its thoroughness, independence and credibility.

About Nardello & Co.

Nardello & Co. is a global investigations firm with experienced professionals handling a broad range of issues including FCPA/UK Bribery Act and other corruption-related investigations, civil and white collar criminal litigation support, independent investigations, asset tracing, strategic intelligence and political risk assessment, computer forensics and reputational due diligence. Our clients include the world’s leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, governments and NGOs. With offices in New York, London, Washington DC, Miami, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Milan and Dubai, Nardello & Co.’s professional staff includes former US federal prosecutors, former general counsels of multi-national corporations, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, licensed investigators, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, forensic accountants and computer forensic experts. Additional information about Nardello & Co. can be found at http://www.nardelloandco.com.