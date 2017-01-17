Blockbuster Stickers Our customers use our tools every day in their work, and we saw this as a great opportunity to make something cool and fun that they could use every day outside of their work.

Red Giant has just released two all-new sticker packs for iOS users: Blockbuster and Holomoji. Designed by Red Giant filmmaker Seth Worley and iOS developer Micah Lanier, the sticker packs leverage the very best of Red Giant motion graphics and visual effects to bring a sense of Hollywood action to iMessage conversations. Drag and drop from the sticker keyboard to add high-quality visual effects and holographic emojis directly to texts, images, and videos in iMessage conversations. These sticker packs can be downloaded free of charge from the iOS App store.

Download Red Giant’s Blockbuster Stickers & Holomoji Stickers.

“I’m not sure what it says about Red Giant that Apple introduces the ability to stick things on our text messages, and our immediate thought is: how we can use it for lens flares and explosions?!” comments Seth Worley, filmmaker and Red Giant director of content, who created the iOS stickers with Micah Lanier, who also appears regularly in Red Giant’s film projects. “Our customers use our tools every day in their work, and we saw this as a great opportunity to make something cool and fun that they could use every day outside of their work. And we built all the imagery using our products – all the explosions, fire, and muzzle flashes were created entirely with Trapcode Particular; all of the lens flares were made with Knoll Light Factory; and the Holomoji Stickers were all brought to life with Red Giant Universe's Holomatrix II.”

Blockbuster: Explosions, lens flares, explosions, lightning bolts, explosions, muzzle flashes and even more explosions! Give messages a much needed sense of drama and excitement. Created using Red Giant tools including Trapcode Particular, Knoll Light Factory and more.

Holomoji: 21 familiar emojis with a sci-fi twist. These holographic iterations of the classics will be sure to broadcast your emotions loud and clear. Created using Holomatrix II from Red Giant Universe.

