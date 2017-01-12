Dr. Pedrero stated “the InterFuse® device appeals to me because it was easy to use and the large footprint ensures fusion and also eliminates the risk of retropulsion.”

MEXICO’S FIRST SPINAL IMPLANT USING VTI’S INTERFUSE® IS A SUCCESS

VTI, Vertebral Technologies, Inc., announces the successful outcome of the first lumbar fusion procedure in Mexico using the InterFuse® laterally expandable device. Since September 2016, VTI (Vertebral Technologies, Inc.) has partnered with Mexico-based medical product company BioMedical Technologies to bring less-invasive surgical solutions to surgeons and their patients throughout Mexico.

Neurosurgeon Dr. José Antonio Pedrero Gil at the Hospital AIR in Villahermosa, Tabasco region in northern Mexico performed the first InterFuse® procedure on a 38-year old female patient with Grade 2 spondylolisthesis. At three months, the patient is completely pain free and is walking normally.

The InterFuse® spinal implant finally allows surgeons like Dr. Pedrero to implant a large footprint device through a minimally-invasive posterior to tranforaminal with an angled approach of 0° - 35°. The modularity of the implant allows it to be anatomically customized to the patient’s disc space. Dr. Pedrero stated “the InterFuse® device appeals to me because it was easy to use and the large footprint ensures fusion and also eliminates the risk of retropulsion.”

Dr. Pedrero likes to use the InterFuse® device in younger, active patients with acute disc herniation as well as in patients suffering from spondylolisthesis. segmental instability and spinal stenosis. The partnership between Biomedical Technologies and VTI was formally announced at the September AMCICO Spine Congress in Mexico City, organized by AMCICO (Asociacion Mexicana de Cirujanos de Columna / Spine Surgeons Association of Mexico).

VTI Vice President of International Sales, Ben Wasscher stated “Surgeons in over twenty countries around the world have recognized the benefits that the InterFuse modular cage can bring to their patients. The large footprint is especially effective for patients with poorer bone quality in preventing subsidence. It is great that InterFuse is now also available in Mexico.”

ABOUT BIOMED TECH. INTL. (BioMedical).

Founded in 2004, BioMedical Tech. Intl., is a private held company who focuses on bringing high quality medical products and innovative technology to surgeons. Their Sales Operations Centers are located throughout Mexico, in Mexico City (headquarters), Guadalajara, Tijuana, Monterrey, Chihuahua, Merida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Hermosillo and with a range of Sub-distributors all around the country. BioMedical’s mission is “To allow people to live more fully and healthier by seeking excellent quality in the products we manage, and to deliver unbeatable service at the appropriate time.” For more information for VTI products in Mexico, contact Pedro Montero for sales at: +52 (55) 52638370.

ABOUT VTI (Vertebral Technologies, Inc.)

VTI (Vertebral Technologies, Inc.) is a privately held company based in Minneapolis, MN, USA. VTI is dedicated to the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of medical devices to address painful conditions of the spine through less-invasive surgical approaches. VTI’s products utilize its unique modular-assembly technology to deliver solutions optimized for both surgeons and their patients. VTI sells its InterFuse modular interbody fusion devices worldwide to-date.

For more information visit, http://www.vti-spine.com or contact Brian Thron at marketing(at)vti-spine(dot)com or +1.952-979-1811