National Sports Forum Announces SAMMY Award Finalists

The National Sports Forum (NSF) is proud to announce the six finalists for the 2017 SAMMY Award. NSF is the largest annual cross-gathering of sports sales, sponsorship, business development and marketing executives in North America. Each year the National Sports Forum holds the NSF SAMMY (Sales Advertising Marketing Management Idea of the Year) Award, which recognizes the year's most outstanding idea in regards to the overall objective, action, and results. It was developed to give recognition to organizations that came up with a stellar idea, and followed through; generating higher ticket sales, activating more sponsorship, inking more deals and showing big results.

“The 2017 SAMMY Award submissions demonstrate the way the sports industry is continuously striving to create new and effective game-changing ideas,” said Ron Seaver, President of the National Sports Forum. “This year we saw many superb and creative campaigns and we are thrilled to have our finalists share these great sales, advertising, marketing, and management programs with our audience.”

A superior judging panel, consisting of sports industry professionals from the professional and collegiate teams in San Diego, CA reviewed all of the SAMMY submissions and narrowed them down to the six best ideas of the year. Finalists were chosen based on how well they executed their idea to see serious results.

2017 SAMMY Award Finalists:

Orlando Magic

The Coca-Cola Company

Philadelphia Flyers

Ohio University

PCG/SportsDesk Media

USA Swimming

Each of the six finalists will have the opportunity to give an eight-minute presentation for a special SAMMY Award finalists session at the 2017 National Sports Forum in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN (February 12-14, 2017) where NSF Attendees determine the winner.

About the National Sports Forum

The National Sports Forum is the largest annual cross gathering of the top team sports marketing, sales, promotions and event entertainment executives - from throughout the broad spectrum of teams and leagues, (i.e. NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, Minor Leagues, Racing, Colleges, etc.), in North America. The Forum meets each year for three-days of networking, idea sharing and listening to the industry's top spokespeople, through numerous breakout sessions, panel discussions, networking events and keynote speeches. The National Sports Forum is overseen by a diverse Steering Committee of team, league, and industry leaders - peers that share a universal interest in meeting and learning from one another. The 22nd Annual National Sports Forum will be held February 12-14, 2017 in Minneapolis-St Paul, MN.

The National Sports Forum’s official sponsors include Budweiser, Daktronics, ReplyBuy, Ticket Galaxy, BRC Imagination Arts, and PSAV. More information about the National Sports Forum can be found on our website at http://www.sports-forum.com.