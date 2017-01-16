PENETRON Provides Permanent Protection for the Mall of Africa

PENETRON in the mix: Mall of Africa’s parking areas for over 6,500 cars were treated with PENETRON ADMIX to ensure permanent waterproof concrete structures. Using PENETRON in the design of large projects, such as the Mall of Africa, also substantially reduces the amount of resources and energy – all maintenance costs – needed over time.

Officially opened earlier this month, the gargantuan Mall of Africa project in South Africa chose PENETRON crystalline technology as a durable solution for key concrete structures, most notably the rainwater storage tanks and the extensive garage decks.

“The opening of this monumentally large mall marks a significant retail milestone for South Africa,” says Clive Leader, Managing Director of PENETRON South Africa. “The recent grand opening has created a new lifestyle and retail destination that reflects the growing commercial strength of Gauteng province and our country.”

An architectural and commercial centerpiece of Waterfall City, the Mall of Africa is located just north of Johannesburg and is a short drive south of the country’s capital, Pretoria. It is South Africa’s largest shopping mall ever built in a single phase, with 130,000m2 (1.4 million square feet) of retail space. The Mall is home to over 300 shops, with numerous flagship stores from both local and international brands.

Designed by MDS Architecture, the mall’s architecture is inspired by Africa’s geology and iconic landscapes. The five main courts symbolize African elements: the Oleum Court (flowers and herbs), the Desert Court (time, i.e., taking it easy), the Court of the Great Lakes (water), the Forest Walk (African trees) and the Crystal Court (diamonds and crystals).

The US$348 million construction project tapped PENETRON South Africa after a search for a durable solution for key concrete structures, especially the extensive rainwater storage tanks and the garage decks that provide parking for over 6,500 vehicles. PENETRON ADMIX was used to treat a total of 9,650 m3 (12,600 cubic yards) of concrete, supplied by 3Q Concrete; 1,650 linear meters (5,450 feet) of PENEBAR SW-55 waterstop permanently sealed the resulting construction joints. Finally, PENESEAL PRO topical sealant was applied to the exposed parking decks, sealing 1,520 m2 (16,400 square feet) of concrete surface against the elements.

“The benefit of PENETRON’s crystalline technology goes beyond waterproofing and durable structures,” adds Robert Revera, President and CEO of The PENETRON Group. “Using PENETRON in the design of large projects, such as the Mall of Africa, also substantially reduces the amount of resources and energy – all maintenance costs – needed over time.”

