Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs Introduces New Sensible Sandwiches

To celebrate a fresh, healthy start to the New Year, Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs introduced a new product lineup to its menu called Sensible Sandwiches.

The new Sensible menu features six sandwich varieties that are all under 500 calories, including:



Skinny Italian Club – roasted turkey, salami, tomato, lettuce, giardiniera

Horseradish Beef – roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, onion, creamy horseradish

Turkey & Cranberry – roasted turkey, cranberry relish, lettuce, onion, olive oil mayo

Turkey Garden Club – roasted turkey, bell pepper, house-made sour cream cucumber spread, tomato, lettuce, onion

Chicago-Style Beef – roast beef, giardiniera, tomato, lettuce, olive oil mayo

Spicy Ham – ham, capicola, pepperjack, tomato, pickled jalapenos, spicy mustard

The gourmet sandwiches feature nearly quarter pound of meat on a hearty sprouted grain bun, developed by Goodcents culinary experts. This specially developed bread, sweetened naturally with honey, is comprised of whole grains such as bran, flax, oats and barley. All of the company’s bread, including the new Sensible Sandwich buns, are baked fresh in-store every day.

“We wanted to make something that will excite and satisfy all of our customers whether they are counting calories or not,” said Scott Ford, president of Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs. “The detail in everything from the bread recipe to the custom meats, spreads and toppings make these a fantastic new addition to our menu.”

This announcement follows another new addition to the Goodcents menu: a new Rainbow Bread Kids’ Meal program. The Rainbow Bread also is a brand new recipe developed by Goodcents, which features brightly colored blue, green, purple and pink bread in a bun that tastes like its traditional white bread.

The Sensible Sandwiches and Rainbow Bread are now available at all Goodcents locations nationwide. To find the closest Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs near you, visit http://www.goodcentssubs.com.

About Goodcents

Goodcents first opened in the Kansas City Metropolitan area more than 25 years ago with a focus on providing deli fresh subs, house-baked breads and pasta made in the restaurant every day. Now called Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs rather than Mr. Goodcents, the company remains true to its singular focus: offering a fresh, quality experience to its customers by slicing sandwich meats and cheeses to order, baking fresh bread each day and providing hearty pasta meals cooked in its restaurants. Goodcents has more than 80 locations throughout eight states. Visit goodcentssubs.com for more information. To connect with Goodcents through Facebook visit http://www.facebook.com/GoodcentsSubs or Twitter @EatGoodcents and Snapchat at GoodcentsSubs.