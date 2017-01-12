“Our Master Class lineup delivers a unique blend of research, insight, and test results from the leading creators, audience experts, and researchers in the industry,” said Global Industry Track Editorial Director Jim Louderback.

VidCon Europe (vidconeurope.com) today announced its Master Class lineup for Europe 2017, featuring 12 of the world’s leading experts across all popular social video channels, including Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, and more.

The Master Classes within the Industry Track at VidCon deliver hands-on secrets, tips, and tricks to growing your audience, revenue, and influence across a variety of platforms. Featuring a world-class lineup of experts in one place, attendees will be able to immediately put these insights to work to grow their businesses and drive revenue.

“Our Master Class lineup delivers a unique blend of research, insight, and test results from the leading creators, audience experts, and researchers in the industry,” said Global Industry Track Editorial Director Jim Louderback. “You’ll find the results of proprietary research into YouTube and Facebook’s secret algorithms, details on how to make money and build audiences on Snapchat, how to take advantage of trending stories first, and details on what the newest generation of fans really think — and how they’re different from country to country across the European landscape.”

The lineup of Master Classes includes the following:

Reverse Engineering the YouTube Algorithm

YouTube Ranking Factors Analysis and Optimization

Hacking the Facebook Algorithm — Inside Facebook’s Secret Promotional Code

Leveraging Trending Stories To Drive Views, Shares, and Revenue

Snapchat for Business: Fundamentals to Grow, Scale, and Convert

How To Work With SnapChat Influencers

Snapchat for Brands — Using Data to Grow Your Audience and Make Money

Social Video Trends and Insights Across Europe

Creating a Profitable Live Video Strategy

Shaping the Future of Video Entertainment — The Kids Conundrum

And VidCon Europe Master Class instructors include the following notable experts:

Matt Gielen, Founder and CEO – Little Monsters Media Company

Gavin McGarry, President – Jumpwire Media

Liam Corcoran, Head of Communications – NewsWhip

Carlos Gil, Global Head of Global Social Media – BMC Software

Cailin O’Neil, Creator – Travel Yourself

Rasmus Kolbe, Influencer & Creator – HelloRasmus

David Sidebottom, Principal Analyst, Media and Entertainment – FutureSource

Denis Crushell, Vice President of EMEA – Tubular Labs

Philip Zeplin, YouTube & SEO Consultant – NovelConcept

Thomas Cilius, CEO – Snaplytics

Joe Thomlinson and David Jackson, creators – Diagonal View

Alex Ayling, Head of Digital Studios – BBC Worldwide

“These are just a few of the more than 50 in-depth panels, keynotes, MasterClasses, and more coming to VidCon Europe’s Industry Track in April,” Louderback said. “We’re bringing together the smartest European creators, researchers, producers, and media innovators to share secrets and plot the future of the online video industry. Don’t miss it!”

VidCon Europe will take place in Amsterdam, April 7-9, 2017, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. This three-day celebration in Amsterdam will feature programming exclusive to the Industry track on Friday, shifting focus to Community and Creator activities and entertainment throughout Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased now at vidconeurope.com.

About VidCon

VidCon owns and operates the world’s largest events for and about the online video community. Each VidCon assembles fans, veteran and amateur creators, working professionals, and industry thought-leaders who gather to celebrate the online video ecosystem. The original VidCon, now renamed VidCon US, was founded by Hank and John Green. Total attendance has grown from 1,400 in 2010 to over 26,000 in 2016. VidCon Europe and VidCon Australia will both debut in 2017.

SPONSORSHIPS

Sponsorship and exhibition inquiries can be made by emailing EuropeSponsorships(at)vidcon(dot)com.

PRESS CONTACT

Alison Riley

PR — VidCon

press(at)vidcon(dot)com