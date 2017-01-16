Julie Campanini, M.A., Joins Magna Legal Services in New York City

Magna Legal Services Julie’s tremendous expertise in jury consulting will greatly enhance our New York team’s capabilities

Magna Legal Services, the largest company in the nation providing a full suite of in-house services in Jury Research, Litigation Graphics, Language Services, Trial Presentation and Court Reporting, announced today that Julie Campanini has joined the firm as a senior litigation consultant in its New York office.

Julie brings to Magna more than 20 years of experience in a wide variety of complex matters in all areas of trial consulting and jury research. Her practice is focused on complex commercial litigation and includes intellectual property, antitrust, securities, fraud, contract, product liability, employment, and toxic tort. She has assisted clients in trials across the country, and has been published numerous times on topics including: the importance of witness preparation for depositions and trial; managing the media in high-profile and high-stakes litigation; and theme development in storytelling.

Prior to joining Magna, Julie was the founder and principal of Trial Insights, LLC. Previously, Julie practiced with several other national firms including Litigation Sciences, Inc. and FTI (Forensic Technologies).

“Julie’s tremendous expertise in jury consulting will greatly enhance our New York team’s capabilities,” said Dave Kurzman, Chief Operating Officer of Litigation Consulting. “We are proud to have her on board to continue to build on our award-winning staff.”

Julie attended the University of Kansas for both her undergraduate and graduate degrees, where she earned her M.A. in Litigation Sciences with an emphasis in Legal Communication.

About Magna:

Magna Legal Services is the country’s only company providing a full suite of jury research, litigation graphics and court reporting with end-to-end legal support services to law firms, corporations and governmental agencies from its 19 offices in 13 states throughout the nation. As an end-to-end service provider, Magna provides strategic advantages to clients by offering legal support services at every stage of legal proceedings. Magna’s mission is to ensure that all legal support needs are delivered in a high quality, reliable and responsive manner.