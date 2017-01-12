Radiant Vision Systems Announces New Conoscope Lens

conoscope-lens_prometric-y.png

Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of visual test and inspection systems for lighting and display devices, announces the release of a new conoscope lens for Radiant Vision Systems ProMetric® imaging photometers and colorimeters. The conoscope lens measures the color, luminance, and contrast of multiple angular distributions of light at once, allowing flat panel display (FPD) manufacturers to quickly and accurately capture viewing angle performance measurements for displays in real-time.

“The use of display technology continues to grow in industries from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing, with product function more dependent than ever on display controls,” says Bo Magluyan, Product Manager for Radiant Vision Systems. “For products where the position of the display relative to the user is not consistently perpendicular – for example, in-dash GPS navigation systems where the driver of the car is sitting diagonal to the display, or smart phones and smart watches where the user’s position to the device is variable – clear visualization of the display from multiple viewing angles must be ensured to allow users to interpret information correctly and operate devices easily under any circumstance. Manufacturers require better quality control of devices in production, using precision photopic inspection solutions to measure viewing angle performance of displays on the line as well as in R&D environments.”

By mounting a conoscope lens directly to a ProMetric® imaging photometer or colorimeter, Radiant Vision Systems now offers an efficient solution for viewing angle performance measurement for a wide range of display types, including those based on LCD and OLED technologies, as well as backlights. The conoscope lens solution simultaneously acquires viewing angle measurements to ±60 degrees. It does so with reduced hardware size and complexity compared to typical goniometric measurement systems for R&D applications. Additionally, the camera and lens can be purchased for a fraction of the cost of goniometric solutions. Because of its speed and compact form factor, the conoscope lens solution is also ideally-suited for in-line inspection of displays during production. This capability enables real-time pass/reject operations based on display viewing angle performance data, eliminating poor-quality components from the line and identifying quality trends before significant materials loss. Using the conoscope lens, Radiant Vision Systems cameras can even be applied concurrently in R&D and production environments to capture identical measurements of viewing angle data for seamless evaluation of displays throughout an entire product lifecycle, from initial characterization to quality control.

The Radiant Vision Systems conoscope lens mounts directly to the ProMetric Y16 or ProMetric I16 Colorimeter using a custom bracket, and provides viewing angle light and color measurements with a 3 mm diameter inspection point. All Radiant Vision Systems cameras feature ProMetric Software , which provides intuitive camera set-up and customizable automated measurement sequences. Extensive data analysis and display functions are also supported, including isometric plots, cross-section graphs, radar plots, bitmaps, and CIE color plots. Radiant Vision Systems integrates thousands of inspection solutions into production settings worldwide, with proven expertise to implement conoscope measurement solutions directly on the line to enable manufacturers to evaluate devices for display viewing angle performance in time with production.

For additional information about Radiant Vision Systems light and color measurement solutions, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant’s legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 20 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for display systems, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in China and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta’s Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.